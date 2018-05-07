This Week in Houston Food Events: Smash Burgers at Eight Row Flint

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, May 8

Teachers + Nurses Appreciation Day at PDQ

For Teachers + Nurses Appreciation Day, PDQ locations will thank those dedicated to bettering our communities with 50-percent off their total check (valid ID required).

Outdoor Cooking Series: Burger Throwdown at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series with a Burger Throwdown, featuring Coltivare chefs and line cooks showcasing their burger grilling talents. This week, Matthew Sweeney will be serving up burgers from 5 p.m. until sold out. Burgers will be sold for $15.

El Dorado Rum Dinner at One Fifth

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, will be celebrating rare rums at a five-course dinner with El Dorado master distiller Shaun Caleb. Guests can expect to sip 12-year Madeira, 15-year Sauternes, 25-year El Dorado and a 50th Anniversary special. There are 40 seats to this exclusive dinner and cost is $175 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required at 6:30 p.m.

Revena Wine Dinner at Roka Akor

Special guest and proprietor Dr. Revana will appear at Roka Akor Houston, 2929 Weslayan, for an intimate Revena Wine Dinner at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a six-course dinner ($168 per person) paired with his acclaimed wines from Oregon, Washington, California and Argentina.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 6

Anniversary Celebration at Ouisie’s Table

In honor of 45 years of business, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be adding specials to its massive blackboard over the main dining room, once again taken from both locations original menus and once again being offered at the original price. The menu will constantly change, with offferings ranging from Ouisie’s Splendid Spud for $3 to Bacon Wrapped Quail filled with veal prosciutto, herbs and apples and served with mashed sweet potatoes and toasted brioche for $9. The anniversary menu will be in addition to the regular 2018 menu.

Tuesday through Sunday

Mother’s Day Charitable Specials at Helen Greek Food and Wine and Helen in the Heights

Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, and Helen in the Heights, 1111 Studewood, will be highlighting special dishes for charity during the week leading up and on Mother’s Day. From Tuesday, May 8 through Sunday, May 13, 100 percent of proceeds from the Beetroot Salad (Greek yogurt, watercress, dill, pistachio, grilled Halkidiki olives) at the Village location and the Sheftalia (pork and lamb sausage, braised red cabbage, orange supremes) at the Heights location will go to the Houston Area Women’s Center, which helps women and families who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

EXPAND Enjoy the first Whiskey Wednesday at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography

Wednesday, May 9

Whiskey Wednesday at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, will host its first "Whiskey Wednesday" event from 7 to 9 p.m. The fun, interactive experience offers guests the opportunity to learn about Maker's Mark bourbons with Bosscat bar director Matt Sharp. For $50, guests can enjoy a four-course chef-inspired meal, served "family style," plus a highlighting Maker's Cask Strength, Makers' 46 and Maker's Bosscat Private select, and a hands-on cocktail demonstration. All attendees will receive special gifts from the distillery, and Maker's Mark will be supplying a few higher-end raffle items

Mother’s Day Sushi & Sake 101 at RA Sushi City Centre

RA Sushi will be hosting a Mother’s Day Sushi & Sake 101 class at its City Centre location, 799 Town and Country, at 8 p.m. The class offers a memorable evening of food and fun including a sushi rolling lesson, meal and sake flight pairings for $40 per person with sake and $35 without. Advance reservations are required through Eventbrite.

Wednesdays, all month long

Hump Day Oysters at The General Public

The General Public, 797 Sorella, is extending its Hump Day Oysters promotion for guests to enjoy throughout the month of May. Stop by to slurp freshly shucked oysters for $9.95 per dozen every Wednesday from open to close.

Thursday, May 10

“Thursday Night Takeover” at Fluff Bake Bar

Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, continues its "Thursday Night Take Over" series, in which guest chefs from around the country create a three to four item available a la carte from 6 to 9 p.m. This month, the series features chef John Tesar of Knife Dallas,. No tickets or reservations are required, though four “chef’s table” seats will be available for purchase each month at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Masson will create a special dessert to complement each chef’s menu, with optional wine pairings and specialty beer from Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Ten percent of all proceeds will benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry program.

Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, is bringing the first urban hotel oncology camp to its grounds this summer. Camp 4 All Seasons H-town is a sleepaway camp that will provide children and teenagers who have been impacted by cancer with a true urban camp experience over five fun-filled days. To kick off the fundraising for the camp, the hotel will host a charity event on the rooftop pool deck – Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer on Thursday, May 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will feature entertainment, a silent auction, and bites from a lineup of celebrity chefs – including Richard Sandoval of Toro Toro, Rafael Gonzalez of Four Seasons Hotel Houston, Alejandro Di Bello of Bayou & Bottle, Chris Shepherd of One Fifth Houston, Joe Cervantez of Brennan’s Houston, Eduardo Montesflores and Tommy Elbashary of B&B Butchers, Alex Padilla of The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Philippe Verpiand of Etoile, Dory Fung of Poitín, and Annie Rupani of Cacao & Cardamom. Tickets are $65.

Saturday, May 12

La Piccola Cucina: Mother’s Day Edition at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host its Mother’s Day edition of La Piccola Cucina — a hands-on cultural culinary experience for children aged three to ten years old — from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class will be making baci di dama (which translates to “lady’s kisses”), small hazelnut and chocolate cookies that symbolize motherly love. Children will wear chef aprons and toques and learn basic Italian language, metric system and culture while preparing authentic Italian cuisine. Reservations ($30 for ICCC members and $45 for non-members) are required and can be made at Eventbrite or by calling 713-524-4222 ext. 7.

Charity Clay Shoot and Crawfish Boil at Texas Premier Sporting Arms

The Rosenberg Police Officers Association has teamed up with the Rosenberg Fire Fighters Association to host an event that helps local hero and firefighter, Sam Bryan, who was involved in a bad car accident in February. Guests are invited to a Clay Shoot and Crawfish Boil held at Texas Premier Sporting Arms, 7311 Highway 36 South, from 2 to 10 p.m. Guests can expect clay shooting, crawfish, food, drinks, inflatables, a silent auction, live music, bull-riding, face painting, balloon art and more. The $30 admission cost ($10 for children 12 and under) covers all-you-can-eat-crawfish and Texas BBQ for the non-pinchers, as well as all activities except the shooting.

Café Rialto Supper Club at Hotel Granduca

Hotel Granduca, 1080 Uptown Park, will be hosting a supper club evening of food, music, and dancing beginning at 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four-course prix fixe dinner featuring everything from pan seared branzino to beef tenderloin with porcini mushrooms and scallop potatoes, alongside tunes of local entertainer Bubba McNeely. Following the event, guests of Café Rialto will receive complimentary valet parking and can enjoy a special room rate of $179 (subject to processing fees) for the night by showing their Café Rialto ticket to the hotel concierge. Guests can enjoy the regular Ristorante Cavour dinner menu or opt for the prix fixe dining option for $50 per person. An optional wine pairing will be available for $40, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be secured by calling Hotel Granduca at 713-418-1104.

Sunday, May 13

Mother’s Day Dining

Looking to take Mom out for Mother’s Day? Check out our 2018 Mother’s Day Dining Guide, covering everything from kid-friendly brunch buffets to chic hotspots offering prix fixe dining experiences.

