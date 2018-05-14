This Week in Houston Food Events: The Karbach Cook-Off Returns

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long and through Sunday, May 27

Royal Wedding Cupcakes at CRAVE

Inspired by the royal couple's wedding cake, CRAVE, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, will be offering a limited time Royal Wedding flavor, made with a light, lemon cupcake complemented by an elderberry jam filling, elderflower and lemon zest frosting and topped with a purple fondant lily.

Monday, May 14

Maker's Mark Bourbon Dinner at One Fifth

One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, will be hosting a Maker's Mark Bourbon Dinner, featuring five courses alongside some favorite Maker's Mark bourbons, as well as rare private selects. Cost is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations can be booked at the 6:30 p.m. slot online.

Define Foods Happy Hour at Helen Greek Food and Wine

Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, is pairing up with Define foods to showcase the Mediterranean diet, with a special happy hour running from 5 to 7 p.m. Chef William Wright and chef Erin Stewart will collaborate on the menu of light bites and wine pairings and discuss their culinary philosophies in an intimate setting. Tickets are $50.

Tuesday, May 15

Buy One Get One FM Burgers at FM Kitchen and Bar

FM Kitchen and Bar, 1112 Shepherd, will be celebrating its first birthday by offering buy-one-get-one FM Burgers ($5.89, limit two per customer) and $6 Birthday Cake Milkshakes from 11 a.m. to close. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, May 19, with a daytime celebration featuring an FM Farmer’s Market with local vendors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., live music from local band RUCKUS from 2 to 5 p.m. and food and drink specials all day including $6 Birthday Cake Shakes, $1-off burgers and $5 FM Margarita and Watermelon Mule Tap-Tails.

Outdoor Cooking Series: Burger Throwdown at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series with a Burger Throwdown, featuring Coltivare chefs and line cooks showcasing their burger grilling talents. This week, Genevieve Giampietro will be serving up burgers from 5 p.m. until sold out. Burgers will be sold for $15.

Allegrini Wine Dinner at Ibiza Food and Wine Bar

Ibiza Food and Wine Bar, 2450 Louisiana, invites guests for a special wine dinner with Robin Shay of Allegrini Wines, named Italy’s Winery of the year, at 6:30 p.m. Chef Charles Clark will highlight Allegrini’s wines through inspiration he’s gathered from travels in and around Italy, with dishes including sablefish with sweet chutney and braised short rib with saffron orzo. The four-course dinner costs $120 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations required. Call 713-524-0004.

Wednesday, May 16

American Whiskey Trivia Night at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is hosting an American Whiskey Trivia Night with Heaven Hill, hosted by brand ambassador Bernie Lubbers (trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. sharp). The icehouse will be serving $7 Larceny Old Fashioneds and an Elijah Craig Flight for $18, which will include Elijah Craig Small batch, 8 Row Single Barrel, and the Barrel Proof. All teams (six people max) should RSVP to Kerry Kraft at kkraft@heavenhill.com — space is limited. The winning team will take home a gift basket from Heaven Hill.

South African Wine Dinner at Caracol

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, will welcome winemaker Carl van der Merwe of De Morgenzon and Peter de Wet, owner of Excelsior, to showcase the quality and value of South African wines. Guests can enjoy a reception plus five-course wine-paired meal, with highlights including wood-roasted Gulf oysters, pan-seared halibut with crab meat and squash blossom, and grilled ribeye with ancho mole. Cost is $99 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-622-9996.

Thursday through Sunday

The 23rd annual Houston Greek Fest returns Thursday, May 17 through Sunday, May 20, held on the grounds of St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Eldridge. Over the course of four days, festival goers can experience Hellenic culture with via authentic Greek foods and drink, traditional Greek dancing and live music, shopping opportunities, children’s activities and church tours. The Grecian eats include souvlaki, gyros, and lamb as well as vegetarian options such as spanakopita (spinach puff pastry), tiropita (cheese puff pastry), dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves), Greek salad and pastries like baklava and loukoumades (deep fried honey balls). Admission to the festival is $3 per person, or free for patrons who bring three canned food items per person for donation to the Houston Food Bank. Children 10 years and under are free and youth activities will include games, interactive inflatable exhibits and face painting. Presale tickets are also available for $20 until Wednesday, May 16 and include admission for one, a dinner plate and choice of either a gyro, souvlaki, Greek salad, or assorted pastry box (while supplies last).

Ooh La La is thanking our Armed Forces with a dessert on-the-house. Photo by Kimberly Park

Saturday, May 19

Free Dessert for Military at Ooh La La

To thank our Armed Forces, Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will offer one free single-serve dessert to all military service members who bring a valid military ID to present at the register.

Empty Bowls at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

Empty Bowls, the international effort to fight hunger implemented in Houston to benefit the Houston Food Bank, will be holding a unique lunch at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, 4848 Main, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a minimum $25 donation, attendees will select a bowl from hundreds of one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bowls donated by Houston area ceramists and craft artists, then receive a simple lunch of soup and bread freshly prepared by the Houston Food Bank; The empty bowls serve as a reminder of all the empty bowls in our community and around the world. Pottery and woodturning demonstrations and live music will be featured at the event. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online.

World Whiskey Day at Bowl & Barrel

Bowl & Barrel, 797 Sorella, is celebrating World Whiskey Day by offering whiskey specials from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The boutique bowling alley will be offering Whisky Advocate’s “Top 20 Whiskies Of 2017” for just $5 a pour.

Karbach Cook-Off at Karbach Brewery

After being postponed due to weather back in February, the Karbach Cook-Off is ready to heat things up, taking place at Karbach Brewing Company, 2032 Karbach, from noon to 10 p.m. Guests can expect live music from Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Bob Schneider, Hal Ketchum, Josh Garrett Band and Carrie Marie, plus beer and chili cook-off tastings. Tickets are $60 for concert and cook-off admission, with concert-only and VIP options available.

South Texas Breakfast Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

From 1 to 4 p.m., owner Sylvia Casares will be teaching a class on making all the great things that go into a South Texas Breakfast at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge. Those attending will learn how to make chilaquiles, migas, refried beans, guisado beans, flour tortillas, gorditas and corn tortillas. The cost for the hands-on class is $64 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

Bayou Jamboree and Crawfish Boil at Market Square Park

Market Square Park, 301 Milam, will hosts its annual Bayou Jamboree and Crawfish Boil from 3 to 7 p.m. Rollin Cajun Crawfish will be boiling up 500 pounds of mud bugs and all the fixin’s, priced at $15 for a two-and-a-half-pound plate, $35 for four-and-a-half pounds and $45 for six pounds. The New Orleans-style band Bayou Roux will headline an afternoon of live music, with an opening set by the NOLA Hustlers Brass Band.

Houston Whiskey Festival at Bayou Place

The fifth annual Houston Whiskey Festival returns on Saturday, May 19, held at Bayou Place, 500 Texas, from 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP). Whiskey fans can enjoy seminars, a cigar lounge, live music and an excellent selection of whiskey, bourbon, scotch and fine spirits. Tickets are $65 for general admission and $125 for VIP. Cocktail dress and blazers are required, business attire at minimum.

Saturday and Sunday

The Great Texas BBQ Festival at Post HTX

Originally scheduled to take place in April, The Great Texas BBQ Festival is gearing up for two days of fun at Post HTX, 401 Franklin. The event brings together 20 bbq teams competing for a cash prize, plus notable restaurants and pitmasters selling smoked deliciousness on site and live music from The Suffers. Tickets are $20 for each day, $40 for weekend admission and $150 for VIP.

Sunday, May 20

Pasta Festival at the Bayou City Event Center Houston

The Italy-America Chamber of Commerce of Texas is bringing together more than 20 Houston-area restaurants and chefs to present their interpretations of Italy's gift to the world: pasta. Hosted at the Bayou City Event Center Houston, 9401 Knight, from 2 to 5 p.m., the event will feature restaurants such as Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar, Mascalzone, Fresco Cafe Italiano, Cane Rosso, Bollo Woodfired Pizza and Mala Sichuan. Tickets are $35 for general admission ($25 for Art Institute faculty/students) and include food tastings, wine samples and free parking.