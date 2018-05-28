This Week in Houston Food Events: Memorial Day Specials and Chefs for Paws

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Mondays all summer long

Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North,

will showcase Macaron Mondays, beginning on Memorial Day and running through Labor Day, Monday, September 3. All summer long, guests can get French macarons for a $1 each, every Monday at all bakery locations (limit one dozen per customer per week). In addition to a rotation of signature flavors (including salted caramel, mocha and dreamsicle), June’s featured flavor will be coconut macarons, finished with toasty shredded coconut.

EXPAND FM Kitchen and Bar will be celebrating Memorial Day with a "Picnic on the Patio." Photo courtesy of FM Kitchen and Bar

Monday, May 28

Memorial Day Specials

From all-day happy hours and a picnic on the patio to bars and restaurants offering discounts to military members, find out where to celebrate the holiday with our Memorial Day 2018 guide.

Tuesday, May 29

Post Memorial Day Specials at Bar Victor

Bar Victor, 4321 Montrose, would like to commemorate and cheer those who have bravely served our country by featuring Memorial Day Specials the day after (the bar is closed on Mondays). Guests can head to the chic new lounge to enjoy one glass of wine for $7 and 1 glass of wine with cheese or delicatessen for $15.

Wednesday, May 30

Final $3.99 Crawfish Wednesday at The New Potato

Enjoy this year’s final $3.99 Crawfish Wednesday at The New Potato, 3519 Clinton, from 5 to 10 p.m. In addition to Voodoo Momma's crawfish, guests can expect live music by members of New Orleans band The Iceman Special, happy hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m., and menu items like fried chicken and beignets, hand-cut fries and pizzas.

Friday, June 1

Free “School's Out” Mini Sundaes at We Olive & Wine Bar

We Olive & Wine Bar, 249 West 19th, will be celebrating the end of the school year by offering complimentary sundaes for the kids, from 3:30 p.m. until supplies last. Adults can enjoy happy hour alongside.

Second Annual National Donut Day Wine Dinner at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, will be hosting its second annual National Donut Day Wine Dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests can expect five courses of inspired doughnuts—think fried chicken and funnel cake, crab and lobster beignets and roasted pork with cornmeal doughnut—paired with wines for the cost of $75 per person (tax and gratuity excluded). Call 713-868-4444.

“Taste of Spain” Pre-Festival Dinner at Poitín

Executive chef Dominick Lee and noted chef friends William Wright (Helen), David Cordua (Américas), and Austin Simmons (Hubbell & Hudson) will unite for a special evening entitled “Taste of Spain”, the official Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival Pre-Event Dinner, beginning at 6 p.m. at Poitín, 2313 Edwards. Poitín chefs Dory Fung and Nahum Hernandez will also be part of the culinary journey. The dinner benefits the Piggy Bank organization, a non-profit that aims to create a heritage breed pig sanctuary that provides free genetics and business plans to emerging family farms. Tickets are $125 per person and reservations may be made through Poitín by calling 713-470-6686 or emailing info@poitinhouston.com.

Saturday, June 2

Vegandale at Sam Houston Park

Toronto’s Vegandale Food Drink Festival is coming to Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can expect 100-perfect vegan eats and a lineup of ethically-minded goods and services. Tickets are $15.

National Cognac Day at Brasserie 19

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is partnering with Remy Martin for National Cognac Day, offering a special cognac brunch from noon to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy French Sidecars cocktails and brunch specials like quiche du jour and ricotta pancakes.

Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival at The Corinthian

The fourth annual Rioja Wine & Tapas Festival will take place at The Corinthian, 202 Fannin, from 1 to 5 p.m. The Spanish wine and tapas experience will feature over 50 wineries and winemakers from Rioja, along with celebrated chefs preparing mouth-watering tapas and live music showcasing Spanish culture. Attendees can expect samplings from local chefs like Luis Roger of BCN Taste & Tradition, David Cordua of Americas and Dominick Lee of the newly opened Poitin, as well as iconic chefs from around the country. Tickets are $65 per person, including all food and beverage, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Piggy Bank and farmers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Sunday, June 3

Chefs for Paws at Canopy

Some of the city’s top chefs will be teaming up for the Chefs for Paws event, a multi-course dinner and benefit, held at Canopy, 3939 Montrose, and raising funds for Rescued Pet Movement. This year’s lineup of chefs includes Canopy's Claire Smith, Kevin Naderi of Roost and Sharon Gofreed of State of Grace, among others. Guests can enjoy a cocktail reception at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets ($150) are limited.