This Week in Houston Food Events: Summer Lobster and Wine and Food Week

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Summer Special



Summer Lobster Celebration at The Palm

The Palm, 6100 Westheimer, will celebrate the season’s best catch with the return of its Summer Lobster specials. This year's offerings include a four-pound jumbo lobster split for two and a “Just for You” lobster special featuring The Palm’s signature Surf ‘n’ Turf combination. The menu will also bring back vintage Palm dishes such as the Nova Scotia lobster roll and Nova Scotia lobster cobb salad. Lobster lovers can take advantage of this season’s bounty now through July 31.

All week long

2018 Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands

The annual Wine & Food Week is returning to The Woodlands, with a lineup of tasty events inviting you to “Taste the Love” from Monday, June 4 through Sunday, June 10. As always, guests can expect more than 75 chefs and hundreds of wines with well-versed industry representatives, including this year's Wine Wizard Master of Ceremonies, Guy Noel Stout, and Wizard Gourmet 2018, Shaun O'Neale, the Season Seven champion of MasterChef. Program highlights include the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street on Thursday, June 7, Sips, Suds & Tacos on Friday, June 8 and The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday, June 9, in addition to other luxurious and relaxed events and tastings.

Monday, June 4

Martini and 1$ Oysters Night at Johnny’s Gold Brick

Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, is bringing back its Martini and $1 Oysters Night for round two. From 5 to 8 p.m., guests can slurp $1 oysters alongside specials on martinis featuring Fords Gin and The 86 Co. Vodka.

Tuesday, June 5

Outdoor Cooking Series: Burger Throwdown at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series with a Burger Throwdown, featuring Coltivare chefs and line cooks showcasing their burger grilling talents. This week, Steph Harmon will be serving up burgers from 5 p.m. until sold out. Burgers will be sold for $15.

Wednesday, June 6

Summer Dinner: Lasagna at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, is launching a Summer Dinner at The Dunlavy series, beginning Wednesday, June 6 and offered every other Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. The Dunlavy chefs have created menus using their favorite ingredients and dishes to be enjoyed in its chandelier lit dining room for $30 per person. The first menu features lasagna, while Wednesday, June 20 will offer roasted chicken. Reservations can be made online.

Friday, June 8

Date Night Cooking Class: Southern at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will be hosting a Southern-inspired Date Night Cooking Class, beginning with a reception and 6:30 p.m., followed by a cooking demonstration at 7 p.m. The presented menu will feature Chicken Fried Quail and Sweet Potato Waffle, Pimiento Cheese Baked Grits and Oxtails, and Texas Peach and Lemon Scented Cornbread Cobbler. Cost is $150 per couple (plus tax and gratuity), including light passed hors d'oeuvres, reception cocktail, and paired wines.

The Burger Joint will be serving up its beefy goodness at this weekend's Throwdown Texas Burger & Music Fest. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Saturday, June 9

Throwdown Texas Burger & Music Fest at Town Green Park

The third annual Throwdown Texas Burger & Music Fest hits Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins, from noon to 9 p.m. Guests can expect burgers and sliders from local eateries and restaurants, a burger throwdown, craft beers, live country music, a kid zone, shopping and more. Tickets are $6 for admission and $60 for VIP.

281-Night Market at Discovery Green

Head to Discovery Green, McKinney, to enjoy a family-friendly night market and street food festival from 4 to 10 p.m. Food vendors include Spicy Dog, Oh My Gogi, Smoosh Cookies, Ono Poke, Dumpling Haus, Muishii Makirritos, Casian King and more. The festival is free to attend.

Cornucopia: Spring Harvest Pop-Up Dinner at Finca Tres Robles

Finca Tres Robles, 257 North Greenwood, will host a Cornucopia: Spring Harvest Pop-Up Dinner to share in the bounty of the season on Sunday, June 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. The menu will be prepared by Theodore Rex chef de cuisine Jason White, highlighting the fresh produce and subtleties of spring. Farm tours run from 5 to 5:30 p.m., and dinner begins at 6 with music and dancing until 10 p.m. Tickets are $65 each.

Steak and Cabs for Dads at We Olive

Celebrate Father’s Day early at We Olive, 249 West 19th, which will host a Steak and Cabs for Dad event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening starts with a guided olive oil tasting, followed by a three-course meal highlighting We Olive oils, balsamic vinegars and chimichurri. Tickets ($45/person) include an olive oil tasting, three-course meal, three tastings of wine during the second course, and a coupon for 15-percent off any retail purchases, tax, and gratuity (Eventbrite fee not included). To avoid Eventbrite fees, tickets may also be purchased at the store while supplies last.

Saturday and Sunday

24th Anniversary at Saint Arnold Brewery

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, will be hosting its 24th Anniversary Party and Local & Independent Texas Music Showcase on Saturday, June 9 (4 to 10 p.m.), followed by a 24th Anniversary Special Rare Cellar Tasting on Sunday, June 10 (2 to 4:30 p.m.). Saturday’s events will feature a 100-percent Texas musical lineup, plus brew packages available for $35 or admission only for $10. On Sunday, guests can sample a wide range of one-of-a-kind selections and aged beauties pulled from deep within the belly of the brewery. Tickets are $60 plus tax and include 2-ounce samples of each beer, a Houston Dairymaids cheese tasting table, and a special souvenir 24th Anniversary tasting glass.

Sunday, June 10

“Let’s Luau!” Party at Night Heron

Head to Night Heron, 1601 West Main, for its first Luau Party from 4 to 8 p.m. Guests can don their best Hawaiian shirts or grass skirts and enjoy Hawaiian-style pork loin and the musical stylings of the Will Horn Trio. The Luau Plate will be $35, and includes the pork loin, corn, green mango salad and grilled pineapple, along with one drink ticket that can be redeemed for Galveston Island Brewing Tiki Wheat beer or a Tiki cocktail special. The bar will be open, but the kitchen will only serve the luau plate.