This Week in Houston Food Events: Dollar Pizza Night at Cane Rosso

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

June Charitable Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

For June, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is turning its monthly charitable efforts to the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two prix-fixe menus, with a four-course dinner option ($65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to Bush Literacy Foundation) and a three-course weekend brunch (Saturdays and Sundays, $29 per person plus tax and gratuity with $4 to the charity for each one sold). The restaurant is also signed up to participate in the Uptown Park Summer Dine Around promotion.

All week long

One Year Celebration at Alice Blue

Alice Blue, 250 West 19th, will celebrate its birthday week by offering a variety of specials. Monday features rose all day with half-off all bottles of rose; Tuesday brings $15 burger, fries, and beer du jour; Wednesday is a classic cocktail party with ten cocktails at $7 each; Thursday is for bubbles and oysters with half-off bottles of sparkling wine and oyster specials; Friday is Fiesta Friday with campechana and siestas; Saturday offers a punch party with two punches for $6 each; and Sunday celebrates Father's Day with steak for brunch and dinner.

Monday, June 11

Dollar Pizza Night and Second Anniversary Birthday Bash at Cane Rosso

The Heights location of Cane Rosso, 1835 North Shepherd, is celebrating its second anniversary with a Dollar Pizza Night from 5 to 10 p.m. The pizzeria’s margherita, marinara, and focaccia will be marked down to $1 each (one pie per person, dine-in only), and every single house cocktail will be offered for $5 all night long.

Tuesday, June 12

The Green Muse: An Absinthe Pairing Dinner At Brasserie du Parc

Sip one of the trendiest drinks of the 19th century at a special Green Muse Dinner held at Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Organized by beverage director Kimberly Paul and co-hosted by Houston Food Finder, the dinner will pair Paul’s absinthe creations with food by executive chef-owner Philippe Verpiand. The cost is $85 per person, plus Eventbrite service fees, tax and gratuity.

Grand Opening Benefit at Rodeo Goat

Rodeo Goat Houston, 2105 Dallas, will celebrate its grand opening with a special dinner, hosted by the Houston Young Professionals + Houston Professionals and benefiting Kids' Meals. Tickets are $20 (including meal, wine, beer and signature cocktail), with 100-percent of the ticket sales helping to provide hungry meals to children in need. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 14

National Bourbon Day at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, is honoring National Bourbon Day by offering three top bourbons for a total cost of just $15 (plus tax and gratuity) all day. The standard offer will include one-to-two ounce samplings of Elijah Craig, Larceny and Basil Hayden.

Winemaker Meet and Greet at Revival Market

William Chris Vineyards will be hosting a meet and greet at Revival Market, 550 Heights, bringing along fellow winemakers from Lost Draw for a special evening featuring wine tastings and food pairings. Tickets ($40) include tastings of three wines by William Chris Vineyards and three wines by Lost Draw Cellars, samples of Sway Rosé by Yes We Can Wine, food pairings by Revival Market, and a Texas terroir exploration and Q&A with the winegrowers. The event will run in two sessions: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Thursday Night Takeover” at Fluff Bake Bar

Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, continues its "Thursday Night Take Over" series, in which guest chefs from around the country create a three to four item available a la carte from 6 to 9 p.m. This month, the series features chef Richie Nakano of IDK Concepts (San Francisco). No tickets or reservations are required, though four “chef’s table” seats will be available for purchase each month at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Masson will create a special dessert to complement each chef’s menu, with optional wine pairings and specialty beer from Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Ten percent of all proceeds will benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry program.

Chocolate and Whiskey Father's Day Tasting at Cacao & Cardamom

Cacao & Cardamom, 5000 Westheimer, is teaming up with Yellow Rose Distilling to kick off Father's Day weekend early, with a special Chocolate and Whiskey Tasting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Guests can explore the several forms and flavors of whiskey and chocolate, tasting four different whiskeys paired alongside four chocolates. Tickets are $51.99 per person.

EXPAND State of Grace will be offering a lobster roll special for National Lobster Day. Photo courtesy of State of Grace

Friday, June 15

National Lobster Day Specials

Fusion Taco, 4706 North Main, will be offering a butter poached lobster taco with avocado, mango salsa and serrano chili, available only on National Lobster Day; Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, will celebrate with an off-the-menu special featuring poached Maine lobster, lobster and coconut sauce, shimeji mushroom and gai lan (Chinese broccoli); Royal Sonesta, 2222 West Loop South, will offer a hearty lobster roll priced at $18; and State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, will serve a special "clam shack style" lobster roll with slaw and old bay chips for $28.

Cheese Tasting with the Houston Dairymaids at The Tasting Room

Guests are invited to join The Tasting Room in Uptown Park, 1101 Uptown Park, for a special event featuring the Houston Dairymaids, held from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests can sample cheeses and wines for free, and there will also be cheeseboards and wine available for purchase.

Dads & Cabs at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Both Houston locations of Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, 1200 McKinney, will be hosting a Dads & Cabs event prior to Father’s Day this year, held on Friday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. For $115 per guest, guests sip a lineup of 15 different Cabernets from around the world, including Napa, Bordeaux, Australia and more. Wine lists vary by location.

Saturday, June 16

On Saturday, June 16 from 1 to 4 p.m., owner Sylvia Casares will be teaching a class on South Texas Backyard Grilling at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge. Those attending will learn how to prepare beef fajitas, homestyle potato salad, flour tortillas, salsa, Mexican-style grilled corn, rice and beans. The cost for the hands-on class is $65 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

Sunday, June 17

I’ll have What She’s Having Father’s Day Cookout at Last Concert Cafe

Women’s healthcare advocate and local non-profit organization, I’ll Have What She’s Having, is hosting its first annual Father’s Day Cookout at Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For the first time, Houston’s talented men who support Texas women’s access to health care are writing the menu. Guests chefs include Mallory Buford (Tacos a Go Go), Alvin Schultz (Eat.Drink.Experience), Wade Elkins (Feges BBQ) and Otto Sanchez (La Table) with Chris Poldoian from Camerata coordinating beverages. Sponsors include D'artagnan, a fine food purveyor based in NJ, Macallan and Patron for liquors, and Jordan Salcito and Scarpetta as wine donors. Cost is $60 per adult including beer and food, with children’s plates for $10.

Father's Day Fried Chicken Parking Lot Party at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will be celebrating all dads with a fried chicken parking lot party, held from 3 to 7 p.m. Expect live music from the Will Van Horn Trio, beer from Spindletap and games for the whole family. Fried chicken plates are $35 and include three pieces of chicken, corn salad, mac and cheese, sorghum corn bread and seasonal cobbler. Kids plates are $10 and include one piece of chicken, mac and cheese and a seasonal cobbler.