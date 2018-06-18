This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Refreshed on National Martini Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Ten Year Anniversary Throwback at CRAVE

CRAVE, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, will be celebrating its ten year anniversary by featuring a different top-selling throwback cupcake each week through Sunday, August 12. This week’s throwback is the 2010 Margarita flavor.

Monday through Friday

Summer Break Menu at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is bringing back its Summer Break Menu, offering a choice of three a la carte lunch options (available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in June) for $12 each. This year’s menu includes — blackened fish tacos with mirliton and jicama slaw and smoked jalapeño aioli; a wood fire-grilled burger with avocado relish, Cajun power comeback sauce and hand-cut fries; and Cajun red beans and rice with a house boudin link, pig trotter stewed red beans and toasted garlic “jazzman” rice.

Tuesday, June 19

National Martini Day at Liberty Kitchen

Liberty Kitchen locations, 1050 Studewood, 713-802-0533; 4224 San Felipe, 713-622-1010; 963 Bunker Hill, 713-468-3745, will by celebrating National Martini Day by offering a special pairing for $14.95 all day. Guests can get a Country Club Trio of Salads (deviled eggs, pimento cheese and hot smoked salmon and shrimp-apple tarragon salad with brioche toast points, greens, tomato, olives) and a A Burning Cowboy Tini (LK pepper-infused vodka, vodka, cranberry, orange, lemon).

All-Casamigos Tequila Dinner at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, and Casamigos Tequila are hosting an All-Casamigos Tequila Dinner matching a number of Sylvia Casares’ dishes with various drinks made with Casamigos Tequila. The four-course dinner — including seafood, grilled meats and chocolate tres leches for dessert — begins at 6 p.m. and costs $49.99 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-230-3842.

Aligoté Wine Tasting at Brennan’s of Houston

Join Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, and its Wine Guy Team for an Aligoté Party featuring pours of Burgundy’s second white wine. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy light bites as well as wines from Burgundy's top producers for $25 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Wednesday, June 20

Summer Dinner: Roast Chicken at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, continues its Summer Dinner at The Dunlavy series, offered every other Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. The Dunlavy chefs have created menus using their favorite ingredients and dishes to be enjoyed in its chandelier lit dining room for $30 per person. This week’s menu will offer roasted chicken. Reservations can be made online.

Cocktails + Kimonos + Kamayan at Batanga

Batanga, 908 Congress, is hosting a cross-cultural, meet and greet and pop-up dinner fusing Filipino flavors and Japanese fashion from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The two-part event offers guests a rare opportunity to meet the founder and Filipino chef Yana Gilbuena of SALO Series, while shopping a summer trunk show by Kimono Zulu and enjoying Filipino inspired cocktails and light bites by Batanga. The meet & greet will be followed by a three-course dinner served "kamayan" style (traditional Filipino method of eating with one's hands). Tickets are $30 for the meet-and-greet and cocktail reception, $60 for the dinner, or $78 for both.

Chimney Rock Winery Tasting at Fielding’s local kitchen + bar

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, is hosting a special tasting event for guests to discover the sustainably-produced wines of Chimney Rock Winery from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The wines will be paired ith a four-course meal for $89 per person plus tax and gratuity. This is a reservation-only event with limited seating. Call 281-351-2225 or reserve online.

Trerè Wine Tasting at Boheme

Boheme, 307 Fairview, will be hosting a Trerè Wine Tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person plus tax, gratuity and ticketing fees, and include wine, cheese and charcuterie pairings. Oscar Tamez Garza from Vino Vero will be visiting us to talk about the entire wine art brochure from Trerè Wines.

Tour of Italy Five-Course Wine Dinner at Lucille’s

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, invites guests to take a tour of Italy at this intimate, five-and-a-half-course dinner at 7 p.m. Experience all-new dishes created by executive chef Chris Williams — antipasto, octopus carpaccio, summer squash lasagna, seafood buckwheat risotto, seared tenderloin with blackberry bone marrow jus and a three creams dessert — paired with unique, Italian white and red wines. The cost is $80 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-568-2505 to reserve your spot (only 50 seats available).

EXPAND Enjoy a Casamigos Tequila Dinner at Montrose favorite, Boheme. Photo courtesy of Boheme

Thursday, June 21

Summer in France Musical Menu at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be offering a special musical a la carte menu — classic French dishes and paired wines, all named after famous musical works, composers or performers. Begin the show with Consommé Bizet, a clear, chicken consommé slightly thickened with a little tapioca and garnished with chicken quenelles and chervil and tarragon (created for Georges Bizet, the French composer of “Carmen” and other operas). A main course choice will be Tournedos Rossini (created for the composer Gioachino Rossini), roasted hind saddle of lamb with foie gras and black truffle. Ending on a sweet note, dessert offered will be Pêche Melba made with poached Texas peaches in simple syrup, vanilla ice cream, raspberry coulis, toasted almonds and whipped cream.

Casamigos Tequila Dinner at Boheme

Head to Boheme, 307 Fairview, for a Casamigos Tequila Dinner, beginning with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. and followed by a coursed dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person plus tax, gratuity and ticketing fees. Seating is limited.

Visintini Wine Dinner at Star Fish Houston

Star Fish Houston, 191 Heights, invites guests to an evening with Visintini winemaker, Cinzia Visintini, at 7 p.m. Star Fish will pair a five-course seated dinner in its private dining room, featuring five Visintini wines from Colli Orientali del Friuli plus courses such as salmon and fennel tartare, seared Gulf fish and wood fire-grilled lamb rack. Cost is $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 832-831-9820 for reservations (space is extremely limited).

Friday, June 22

Battle Royale With Cheese at Bernie’s Burger Bus

Slow Dough Bread Co, Houston Dairymaids, Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Eureka Heights Brew Company are collaborating for the Battle Royale With Cheese throwdown at Bernie’s Burger Bus, 2200 Yale, at 9 p.m. The epic charity event benefits KIDS' MEALS, with Saint Arnold and Eureka Heights battling it with supersized sliders, traditional Canadian-style poutine and beer. Tickets are $30 per person and the event is expected to sell out.

June Fridays Steak Night at Brennan’s of Houston

Kick off the weekend with Steak Frites at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith. For $32, diners can enjoy a 16-ounce bone-in strip topped with truffle butter and served with house-rendered duck fat fries. The offering is only available on Fridays in June from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 23

Japanese Whiskey Class at Public Services Wine & Whisky

Public Services Wine & Whisky, 202 Travis, will host a Japanese Whiskey class at 2 p.m. This class will focus on Suntory and Nikka blends and single malt whiskies up to 18 years of age, with featured snacks. Cost is $65 plus tax.

Heights Summer Block Party

The third annual Heights Summer Block Party features some of the area’s favorite watering holes, including Big Star Bar, 1005 West 19th; Presidio, 911 West 11th; Bobcat Teddy’s, 2803 White Oak; Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale; Eureka Heights, 941 West 18th; and Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale. Bike, bar hop, and get free shuttles between participating locations. The party runs from 2 to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

Drag Brunches at Boheme

Celebrate Pride Weekend with Drag Queen Brunches at Boheme, 307 Fairview, featuring specials like fancy brioche French toast, Filipino biscuits and gravy, Botanical Kettle One Cocktails and mimosas. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Drag Show starts at noon.

Sunday, June 24

Green Roots Kitchen Pop-up Brunch at Axelrad

Green Roots Kitchen will be hosting a vegan brunch pop-up at Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, from noon to 4 p.m. The menu features "Crab-less" Crab Cakes Benedict (with optional tofu fried egg) *C-G-G (cauliflower fried chicken-greens-savory grits); Beetroot Crepes with Savory Mushroom and Veggie Florentine; and Berry Pro'Duce Parfait. https://www.facebook.com/events/828140347385849/

Respect the Rosé: Magnum PI at One Fifth

For the fourth year in a row, One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, has invited friends to cook a Southern dinner paired with big ass bottles of rosé (and some regular-sized ones, too) at the Respect the Rosé: Magnum PI event, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The lineup includes two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Ryan Prewitt of New Orleans' Peche Seafood Grill; celebrated chefs Michael Hudman and Andy Ticer of Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Hog & Hominy, Porcellino's, Catherine & Mary's and The Gray Canary; and Cochon's Stephen Stryjewski, also a James Beard Award winner. Seating will be family-style (tables of eight); and Hawaiian shirts are encouraged. Reservations are $175, plus gratuity and tax.