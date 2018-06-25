This Week in Houston Food Events: Celebrate Halfway to Christmas at Axelrad

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Beer Pairing Menu at The General Public

The General Public, 797 Sorella, Suite 118, is teaming up with Saint Arnold Brewing Company to launch a special beer pairing dinner, which will be available for $25 per person from Monday, June 25 through Sunday, July 1. The four-course prix fixe dinner includes Fancy Lawnmower with young kale Caesar; Santo Black Kölsch with Uncle Josh’s beef picadillo enchilada; Amber Ale with center-cut ribeye, local butter and wild arugula; and Art Car IPA with house-made vanilla butter birthday cake with buttercream icing.

Ten Year Anniversary Throwback at CRAVE

CRAVE, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, will be celebrating its ten year anniversary by featuring a different top-selling throwback cupcake each week through Sunday, August 12. This week’s throwback is the 2011 Pistachio flavor.

Monday, June 25

National Catfish Day at Ouisie’s Table

In recognition of National Catfish Day, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be offering guests a quartet of ways to enjoy the South’s most famous whiskered fish with a one-day special menu. Guests can enjoy a citrus salad with seared catfish, Ouisie’s catfish po’boy, blackened catfish with fried shrimp or crispy fried catfish with jalapeño tartar sauce. The special menu is available for lunch and dinner.

Halfway to Christmas at Axelrad

Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, is celebrating the halfway point to Christmas, showing Christmas movies, playing fun Christmas tunes and offering Christmas-themed cocktails, frozens and beers all day long. Dress up in your best ugly tank tops for a Montucky Cold Snack on the house and take photos in the beachy Christmas photobooth. The beer garden will also be holding a toy drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey, and guests can bring a toy in exchange for a Montucky Cold Snack as well.

Monday through Friday

Summer Break Menu at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is bringing back its Summer Break Menu, offering a choice of three a la carte lunch options (available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in June) for $12 each. This year’s menu includes — blackened fish tacos with jicama slaw and smoked jalapeño aioli; a wood fire-grilled burger with avocado relish, Cajun power comeback sauce and hand-cut fries; and Cajun red beans and rice with a house boudin link, pig trotter stewed red beans and toasted garlic “jazzman” rice.

Tuesday, June 26

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series with Tuesday Steak Night. Eight Row Flint chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia will be manning the grill, serving up 44 Farms skirt steak and a blistered tomato salad, served with chimmchurri sauce and Eight Row tortillas. The steak special will be available for $15 from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Wednesday, June 27

An Evening with Monteverde's Sarah Grueneberg at One Fifth

One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, will host An Evening with Monteverde's Sarah Grueneberg, another James Beard Award winner and one of America's most talented chefs. Grueneberg will share her deep knowledge of Italian cuisine and cook with close friend and mentor Chris Shepherd. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $150, plus gratuity and tax. Reservations can be made online.

Terroir Series: Sauvignon Blanc at 13 Celsius

13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, has designed a five-wine flight to explore the different styles of Sauvignon Blanc around the world. It will also offer a pairing of a classic French goat's milk cheese, Bloomsdale, to serve alongside the wines. Cost is $25 per flight or $30 with the goat cheese pairing. RSVP is not necessary and the tastings run from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Thursday, June 28

Who Let The Dogs Out Beer Dinner at Good Dog Houston

The Heights location of Good Dog, 903 Studewood, is partnering with Brash Brewing Company, Real Ale Brewing Company and Eureka Heights Brew Co to offer a three-course Beer Pairing Dinner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Pairings include Real Ale Mysterium Verum Benedictum with summer salad, Heights Space Train IPA with a “smash” burger, and Brash Cortado Imperial Stout with churros. The atmosphere will be casual and seating is first come, first served. Tickets ($33) include brewery glassware and swag, three tickets for your courses/beers and a legit doggie bag with a housemade spent grain doggie biscuit for your pup.

Dunlavy Chefs + Brewers Dinner at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, invites guests to its first Dunlavy Chefs + Brewers Dinner featuring Eureka Heights Brew Co from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy four paired with craft beers for $75 per person.

WhistlePig Rye Whiskey at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, and the Vermont distiller WhistlePig Rye Whiskey are pairing up to host a four-course rye-paired dinner at 7 p.m. ($45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The evening will feature four paired rye cocktails plus a tasting using a number of WhistlePig’s leading whiskeys, with courses including warm panko crusted goat cheese salad, scallop and red pepper grits, bbq pulled pork chalupa and chocolate-caramel molten cake. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.

Cucina Conversations: Italian Veggie Dinner at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a series of hands-on “Cucina Conversations” cooking classes this summer, offered on Thursdays, June 28, July 26 and August 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Led by local Houston food blogger Flavia Scalzitti of Flavia’s Flavors, the classes each be based on a special theme — “Italian Veggie Dinner”, “Italian Street Food” and “Dinner in Puglia.” Each class will start with traditional Italian aperitivi and food bites. Tickets are $60 for ICCC members and $65 for non-members (each class is sold separately). Reservations can be made at Eventbrite or call 713-524-4222 ext. 7.

Thursday Pop-Up with chef Ben McPherson at Glitter Karaoke

Chef Ben McPherson of BOH Pasta is heading to Glitter Karaoke, 2621 Milam, for a special Thursday Pop-Up beginning at 8 p.m. Guests can expect Italian-inspired eats like pizza al taglio, white truffles from Alba, arancini and pasta made from freshly milled heirloom flours.

EXPAND Dig into Brennan's 16-ounce bone-in strip steak frites. Photo courtesy of Brennan’s of Houston

Friday, June 29

June Fridays Steak Night at Brennan’s of Houston

Kick off the weekend with steak frites at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith. For $32, diners can enjoy a 16-ounce bone-in strip topped with truffle butter and served with house-rendered duck fat fries. The offering is available from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 30

Two Year Anniversary Party at City Acre Brewing Co.

City Acre Brewing, 3418 Topping, celebrates its second anniversary by offering ten special beers in addition to the usual taps, an all-you-can-eat backyard cookout and commemorative pint glass. Admission is $29.95 and the party runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Seventh Birthday Party at Down House

Down House, 1801 Yale, will be throwing down for its seventh birthday with a special party from 2 to 7 p.m. Expect a bounce house, face painting, beer tastings with local breweries, music and more.

Cultural Crawl in Montrose

Several Montrose bars and restaurants will be participating in a Cultural Crawl from 2 to 10 p.m. Explore neighborhood artwork and enjoy food and drink specials at spots including Catbirds, El Real Tex-Mex Cafe, Goodnight Charlie’s, La Grange and Ramen Tatsu-ya. Cultural Crawl tickets are $15 (with group discounts available) and include a souvenir cup, access to exclusive drink/food specials at partnering bars and restaurants, an online and printed map to explore murals, music and more. Register and pickup materials at Brasil Café from 2 to 6 p.m.

Houston Moscato Fest in Jones Plaza

Head to Jones Plaza, 600 Louisiana, from 5 to 10 p.m. to sip Moscato and sparkling wine at the first Houston Moscato Fest. The evening will showcase over 20 different types of Moscato, plus live music, food and fun. Ticket packages include VIP ($30) with access, complimentary samples and a souvenir; and First Class VIP ($60) with express entry, one hour early entry and more.