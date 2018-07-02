This Week in Houston Food Events: Celebrate Independence Day, Houston-style

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, July 3

Batter Cluck Tomorrow at Better Luck Tomorrow

Better Luck Tomorrow, 544 Yale, is hosting day-before Independence Day bash, complete with pre-July 4th Fried Chicken from chef Justin Yu. Guests can get fried chicken buckets (one whole bird per bucket) and classic sides — mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and peas and carrots. This will all be in lieu of its regularly-scheduled Pasta Tuesday.

Red, White, and ‘Que at Goode Company Armadillo Palace

Kick-start your Independence Day celebrations with a Red, White, and ‘Que at Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, from 4 to 10 p.m. The event will feature live acoustic music on the patio and a free show courtesy of The Guzzlers in the Dance Hall, plus carnitas from its backyard wood-fired spit pig roast. Get two carnitas and domestic beer for $10 in addition to the regular menu.

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series with Tuesday Steak Night. Eight Row Flint chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia will be manning the grill, serving up 44 Farms skirt steak and a blistered tomato salad, served with chimichurri sauce and Eight Row tortillas. The steak special will be available for $15 from 5 p.m. until sold out.

EXPAND Celebrate America with BOGO entrees at The Union Kitchen. Photo courtesy of The Union Kitchen

Wednesday, July 4

Independence Day BOGO at The Union Kitchen

The Union Kitchen, 4057 Bellaire, 12538 Memorial, 23918 Highway 59 North, 3452 Ella, 6011 Washington, is offering a BOGO on entrees at all locations, valid only on July 4. Purchase one entree and get one of equal or lesser value for free. Dine-in only.

Fourth of July Brunch at Fielding’s Wood Grill

Fielding’s Wood Grill, 1699 Research Forest, will kick off Independence Day with a unique brunch selection beginning at 9 a.m. Enjoy everything from mimosa and Bloody Mary flights, omelets and French toast to pork belly butter grits, chimichurri flank steak with huevos rancheros, and creamed spinach and biscuits with chorizo gravy.

Independence Day Patio Party at Fielding’s local kitchen + bar

Head to Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, for an Independence Day Patio Party, with live music sets from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Special features include a bourbon bbq smoked brisket sandwich, cheddar and garlic smoked sausage, Memphis-style ribs, cornbread, coleslaw and bourbon baked black beans.

July 4th Block Party at Platypus Brewing

Platypus Brewing, 1902 Washington, will host its second annual 4th of July block party on Silver Street and the front parking lot. Get views of the Freedom over Texas fireworks, jam to live music, and enjoy craft beer, wine, soft drinks, bbq and tacos. The event runs from noon to 11 p.m. and is family-friendly and dog-friendly.

Independence Day Celebration at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is celebrating Independence Day with $4 Eureka Heights beers, $2 jello shots and complimentary watermelon, plus special sessionable low-ABV cocktails for $7 to keep the party going. Wednesdays also bring all day happy hour; Dig into $3 tacos and sip $3 beers (Eureka Heights Wicket Awesome ESB, Buffalo Bayou Sam's Daily, Live Oak Hefeweizen, Spindletap Hopgusher IPA, Lonestar) and $6 cocktails (Old Fashioned, Margarita on the rocks, Eight Row Mule) from 2 p.m. on.

Firework Watch Party at Urban Eats

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, will be celebrating the Fourth of July with an extended happy hour and rooftop terrace firework watch party from 3 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy 50-percent off craft cocktails and bottled beer; a $4 menu with house wine, draft beer, well cocktails, signature sliders and pommes frites; and 25-percent off all bottled wine.

Friday, July 6

National Fried Chicken Day at Lucille’s

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, will host a National Fried Chicken Day family-style dinner featuring three styles of fried chicken — including coconut milk-battered Thai fried chicken, Nashville hot chicken and Connie B’s mustard jalapeño battered chicken, five sides and dessert. Cost is $50 per person, excluding tax, gratuity and beverages. Guests can also enjoy live jazz music from 5 to 8 p.m., plus $10-off all rosé and champagne bottles on the new wine menu. There will be three seatings at 4, 6 and 8 p.m, and a minimum of four people are required per table. Call 713-568-2505.

FriYAY Rose Tasting at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will be hosting its second annual FriYAY Rose Tasting from 4 to 7 p.m. The walk-around tasting costs $25++ per person and includes several rosé selections alongside light bites.

Saturday, July 7

Saint Arnold Pub Crawl in Downtown

Saint Arnold’s cult-favorite pub crawl will once again take over the streets of Downtown, beginning with a punch card pickup at Market Square Park, 301 Milam, from 2 to 3 p.m. Bars and restaurants like Houston Flying Saucer, Conservatory, OKRA Charity Saloon, Little Dipper, Batanga, Frank's Backyard, Craft Beer Cellar and El Big Bad will be getting in on the action. At 6 p.m., those who finish can pick up their Saint Arnold Pub Crawl pint glass and enjoy the afterparty.

Sunday, July 8

First Anniversary at King’s BierHaus

King's BierHaus, 2044 E. T.C. Jester, is celebrating its first anniversary with an all-day party from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can expect giveaways, live music and food and drink specials, including $5 appetizers—think liptauer spread, pretzel bites and gourmet deviled eggs, $15 crispy pork shank with all the fixin’s, $5 German drafts and more.

Houston Halal Food Truck Festival at Smart Financial Centre Plaza

The Houston Halal Food Truck Festival will take place at plaza adjacent to Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The day’s lineup includes Mundy's Bar B Q & Grill, El Guajillo Food Truck, Anna's Gourmet Greek, Pho-jita, Bowled Up, Churrasco Truck Halal, Falacos Food Truck, The Haleem Bowl, The Grove Donut Truck, Smoothie Strong, The Melt On wheels and Kulfi Co.

Fifth Anniversary at Camerata at Paulie's



Camerata,1834 Westheimer, is turning five and it plans on celebrating cinco años with a party from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can expect 50-percent off all bottles of sparkling wine; frozen rebujitos (think of them as Sherry slushees); rare wines from the cellar available by-the-glass for one day only; Paulie's famous shortbread cookies; and activities like piñatas and porrons.