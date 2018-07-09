This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Your Tickets to Southern Smoke

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Four Year Anniversary at Cacao & Cardamom

Cacao & Cardamom, 5000 Westheimer, turns four this month. As a thank you for the ongoing support, the chocolatier will be giving away chocolate prizes all month long, including 48-piece boxes, frozen drinking chocolates, $100 gift cards, the popular glitter pump and a 12-month supply of chocolate. Purchase $25 worth of chocolate or more in July and you’ll receive a Lucky Golden Bon-bon with a hidden prize inside.

Two Year Anniversary Fundraiser at Breakfast Brunch Café

Breakfast Brunch Café, 9955 Barker Cypress, is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a fundraiser for the month of July. The café will be donating $1 of every chicken and waffles order to Cy-Hope, a local charity that aims to make life better for “at-risk” children in Cy-Fair.

Tuesday, July 10

Tickets on sale for Southern Smoke

Tickets for the annual Southern Smoke Festival (held on Sunday, September 30) will go on sale at noon at SouthernSmoke.org. Ten visiting chefs hailing from all over the country will join to represent some of the best restaurants and barbecue in the nation, all while raising funds for the MS Society. Additionally, the Southern Smoke Foundation has expanded to include a year-round emergency assistance fund for people in the food and beverage industry, inspired by the success of last year’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Tickets are $200 for general admission, $350 VIP (includes early entrance and VIP lounges), and $1,000 Super VIP (only 20 tickets sold, includes a culinary tour with the chefs on Friday night, September 28).

Thursday, July 12

Bastille Day Wine Dinner at Backstreet Café

Backstreet Café, 1103 South Shepherd, will be celebrating French Independence with a five-course Bastille Day Wine Dinner ($118 per person) at 7 p.m. Featured dishes include as tuna nicoise, summer bouillabaisse and duck leg confit with duck fat Yukon gold soufflé, cherries, foie gras sauce and wilted greens. Call 713-521-2239 for reservations.

Friday, July 13

Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is hosting a Date Night Cooking Class from 6:30 to 9 p.m. This month’s class will focus on Texas, with dishes including sweat tea brined chicken tortilla soup, cast iron 44 Farms strip with Texas caviar and chile con queso potatoes au gratin, and Texas pecan pie with bourbon ice cream. Cost is $150 per couple, plus tax and gratuity.

Learn how to make Enchilada Queen Sylvia Casares' famous enchiladas. Photo by Mai Pham

Saturday, July 14

Bastille Day at Café Poêtes’

Café Poêtes, 122 West Gray, will be celebrating Bastille Day by offering celebratory specials, including red, white and blue eclair and an apertif hour featuring wine cocktails and escargots.

“Let Them Eat Crêpes!” at Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

Sweet Paris, multiple locations, will be celebrating Bastille Day by putting a French flag twist on the favorite Very Berry Crème Brûlèe crêpe. Filled with crème brûlèe, fresh strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, and garnished with fruit coulis, the crêpe will be sold for $6.95.

Bastille Day at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will once again celebrate France’s Bastille Day by creating a special menu featuring an array of dishes waving Blue, White and Red (the colors of the French flag). The a la carte three-course menu will be offered for lunch and dinner in addition to the regular menu, with choices including heirloom tomato carpaccio with blue cheese (blue); chateaubriand béarnaise (white), and coq au vin rouge in red wine sauce (red).

North of the Border Enchiladas Cooking Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Enchilada Queen Sylvia Casares will be rolling tortillas to show attendees how to make her popular North of the Border Enchiladas at a special class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. The class cover favorites like the Lubbock (West Texas-style enchiladas), Hidalgo red enchiladas (carnitas with very spicy red sauce) and Donna Enchiladas (beef enchiladas). Cost is $64 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

2018 H-Town on Tap Beer Fest at Water Works Park

Head to Water Works Park, 105 Sabine, for the H-Town on Tap festival from 4 to 10 p.m. The beer-fueled day will showcase more than 100 varieties of beer from local and national breweries, live music, gourmet food trucks and plenty of fun. Early bird tickets are $5 for general admission or $10 general admission with four drink samples.

Bastille Day at Brasserie du Parc

The Bastille Day celebrations continue at Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar Street, with a three-course, multi-course dinner ($52 plus tax and gratuity, optional wine pairing $18). The meal starts with a special Grey Goose (the French vodka) cocktail followed with a choice of salad, lobster bisque or escargot au beurre. Main-course selections include red snapper, roasted duck or vegetable risotto. Dessert brings a choice between pot au chocolat noir and strawberry with chantilly cream. Reservations are suggested.

Bastille Day Menu at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Chef Philippe Verpiand will be presenting a celebratory prix-fixe, four-course menu at Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park ($78++ per person, with $28 to $48 optional wine pairings). Celebrate the turning point of the French revolution with goat cheese panna cotta and zucchini-basil soup, Alaskan halibut with ratatouille vegetables, duck breast with fresh Washington cherries and lemon zest mascarpone mousse with red berries, strawberry nectar and lemon rosemary over shaved ice. Reservations are encouraged.

Sunday, July 15

FIFA World Cup Finals at Biggio’s

Biggio’s, 1777 Walker, will open its doors at 9:45 a.m. for the big event, with specialty offerings including a Bloody Mary bar, chicken and waffle specials, and breakfast tacos.

Feast of Saint Arnold at Saint Arnold Brewery

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, will be hosting its annual Feast of Saint Arnold fundraising dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a Medieval family-style meal, with four courses of fish, red meat, poultry and pork served simultaneously, for $135 per person (includes all food, beer and a commemorative mug). The menu features crawfish salad and boudin balls, whole roasted red snapper with dirty rice, blackened ribeye with maque choux, beer can chicken with stewed okra and tomatoes, andouille sausage with mustard greens and collards, and bananas foster bread pudding. The event raises funds for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center.