This Week in Houston Food Events: Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, July 16

Eureka Heights Beer Dinner at Flying Saucer Sugar Land

Flying Saucer Sugar Land, 15929 City Walk, Bird Dog Saint and Eureka Heights Brew Co are teaming up for a beer dinner from 7 to 9 p.m., pairing five courses with five beers. Dine on courses such as candied bacon with Wicket Awesome ESB, shrimp tempura paired with Mini Boss IPA, and shepherd’s pie with Nuke the Whales milk stout. Tickets are $55 and space is limited. Call 281-242-7468.

Tuesday, July 17

Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, at Discovery Green is hosting a series of happy hours on its second floor tree house deck this summer, beginning on Tuesday, July 17. Hit the upstairs patio, which is typically reserved for private events, to beat the heat with select beers ($3), cocktails ($6) or a refreshing glass of house rose ($5), and nosh on shrimp corndogs ($6), beet hummus with serrano, pistachio and flatbread, and truffle fries with smoked garlic aioli ($5 small, $10 large). The Grove's Tree House Happy Hour series runs from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17; Friday, August 17; and Monday, September 3.

Outdoor Cooking Series: Flatbreads and Wings at Eight Row Flint

Chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia is running the grill at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, on Tuesdays for the rest of the July, and he'll be serving up grilled flatbreads and wings. Made with Coltivare dough grilled over coals, the flatbreads will be topped with local produce and served alongside wings with different flavors each week ($15) from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Kyoto Beer Tasting at Izakaya

Beginning at 5 p.m., Izakaya, 318 Gray, will be hosting a fun bar-top event featuring three top-of-the-line Kyoto beers. Reservations are required ($20 per person plus tax and gratuity) and include three tokens to use towards any of the available Kyoto beers or Kyoto beer cocktails, plus assorted skewers created by executive chef Philippe Gaston and samples of an unreleased Kyoto beer. Call 713-527-8988.

Tour De France Wine Dinner at Poitín

Poitín, 2313 Edwards, will host a Tour De France Wine Dinner — a seven-course dinner with French wine pairing prepared by chef Dominick Lee and sommelier Shannon Noelle Crow — at 6 p.m. Cost is $150 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 713-470-6686.

Wednesday, July 18

Steak Night at The Pass

From 6 to 9 p.m., The Pass, 807 Taft, will be hosting a specials Steak Night, featuring the high-quality beef of 44 Farms. Enjoy dishes such as shrimp cocktail, Korean beef “tar tar,” crab cake tortellini, chocolate and Luxardo cherry cake and your choice of filet mignon au poivre, grilled N.Y. strip with bordelaise, and smoked bone-in short rib with salsa verde. The five-course dinner costs $125 per person or $200 with pairings, plus tax and service. Call 713-628-9020 (option 2) to reserve a seat.

Brennan's Nola-style BBQ shrimp is on special Fridays in July. Photo courtesy of Brennan's of Houston

Fridays, all month long

NOLA-style BBQ Shrimp special at Brennan’s of Houston

On Fridays in July, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, invites shrimp lovers to enjoy a limited-time Nola-style BBQ shrimp special, featuring six Jumbo U-12 Shrimp and French Bread for $26.

Friday, July 20

Viva El Tequila Festival at Cadillac Bar

The third annual Viva El Tequila Fest will take place at Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd, from 7 to 10 p.m. Sample tequila pours, signature cocktails and beer while you grub on tasty tacos and more. Tickets are $60 ($50 for Landry’s Select Club members) and can be purchased online or on-site day of the event. Must be at least 21 years of age to participate.

“Una Fresca Sera d’Estate” wine tasting at Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a wine tasting at 7 p.m. Led by Philip Cusimano, the “Una Fresca Sera d’Estate” tasting will offer regional wines from Italy paired with summer-inspired bites from Fresco Café Italiano. Tickets are $55 for members and $65 for non-members, and reservations can be made at Eventbrite or by calling 713-524-4222 ext. 7.

Saturday, July 21

Beefsteak Luncheon at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

From noon to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy the first annual Beefsteak Luncheon at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington. Dating back to the mid-19th century, a beefsteak is a formal beef-centric banquet where plates, utensils and napkins are nowhere to be found (aprons will be provided). Roll up your sleeves and dig into sliced beef tenderloin, housemade fries with truffle aioli, mac and cheese balls, mini beef wellingtons and more. Tickets are $95 per person.

Aged Wine Class at Public Services Wine & Whisky

Public Services Wine & Whisky, 202 Travis, is hosting a special Aged Wine Class at 2 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person and include tastes of several wines from California, Australia, Spain, and France, plus fresh snacks.

Sunday, July 22

Saint Arnold Urban Harvest Farmers, July 22

Urban Harvest Farmers Market is bringing its garden-fresh bounty to Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop local, enjoy various food vendors, and sip beers in the comfort of an air-conditioned beer hall.

Family Field Day at Karbach Brewery

Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, is hosting its first ever Family Field Day event, with the winning family taking home a free family reunion (including a free venue at the brewery, free beer and free food for 50 family members). Taking place from 5 to 8 p.m., the competition will feature five games ranging from rapid-fire Family Feud to a water balloon toss. Participants must be family teams made up four to ten participants, aged 21 and up. The event is free for spectators, and teams can sign up for $5 per member. Only 25 teams will be allowed to compete, so sign up ASAP if you want a slot.