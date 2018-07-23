This Week in Houston Food Events: 75-cent Wings and $1 Beers at Pluckers

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

23rd Anniversary Week Celebration at Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar, 1400 Shepherd, will be celebrating its 23rd anniversary with week-long specials, including $1 Bud Lights and 75-cent wings on Monday, $5 Fried Cheese on Tuesday, $4 fried pickles and ‘90s trivia on Wednesday, $5 buffalo bites on Thursday, $4 “holy mac” on Friday, $4 tater cakes on Saturday, and $1 Miller Lites and 75-cent wings on Sunday.

Monday, July 23

Houston Bourbon Consortium Maker’s Mark Private Select Dinner at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, will be hosting a Houston Bourbon Consortium Maker’s Mark Private Select Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Enthusiasts can enjoy a five-course dinner from chef de cuisine Nick Wong, featuring a mix of dishes both on and off the menu and a pairing of five Maker’s Mark bourbons, including a special Maker’s Mark Private Select blend created by the Houston Bourbon Consortium, a collaboration formed between the owners of Underbelly Hospitality and Agricole Hospitality. Tickets (limited) are $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Monday through Thursday

National Tequila Day Specials at Arnaldo Richards’ Pico’s

Arnaldo Richards’ Pico’s, 3601 Kirby, will be celebrating National Tequila Day (Tuesday, July 24) with weekday specials, including $20 fajitas for two on Monday and Tuesday; and Monday through Thursday all day happy hour, plus $6 shots of El Jimador Silver, Reposado, and Añejo and $2 off per shot all barrel selection tequila. On Tuesday, the offerings will expand to include $1 shots of Cuervo Tradicional 100-percent Agave Silver from 4 to 6 p.m., $10 to $35 specialty mixed tequila flights, $8 palomas, $9 top shelf frozen and $10 Cazadores Picos Barrel Select Chipotle Bloody Marias.

EXPAND The wing love continues with Eight Row Flint's Outdoor Cooking Series on Tuesday. Photo by Carla Gomez

Tuesday, July 24

Outdoor Cooking Series: Flatbreads and Wings at Eight Row Flint

Chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia is running the grill at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, on Tuesdays for the rest of the July, and he'll be serving up grilled flatbreads and wings. Made with Coltivare dough grilled over coals, the flatbreads will be topped with local produce and served alongside wings with different flavors each week ($15) from 5 p.m. until sold out.

National Tequila Day at Molina’s Cantina

Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, will be offering its 100-percent agave tequila margarita for $6 all day, served frozen or on the rocks.

National Tequila Day at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will be celebrating National Tequila Day by offering flights of tequila packaged with a flight of Sylvia’s enchiladas. Cost is $25++ per person, including a flight of three tequilas and four of the most popular enchiladas—from a cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy sauce to a chicken enchilada made topped with salsa verde.

DeLoach Vineyards Wine Dinner at Fielding’s local kitchen + bar

From 6 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy a four-course dinner featuring award-winning Russian River Valley wines from DeLoach Vineyards at Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl. The cost is $79 per person, plus tax and gratuity. This is a reservation-only event with limited seating. Call 281-351-2225.

Wednesday, July 25

Collevento 921 Wine Tasting at Boheme

Boheme, 307 Fairview, continues its summer wine tasting series with Collevento 921 on National Wine & Cheese Day). Collevento 921 is owned by the Durandi family and hails from vineyards located in the northernmost corner of the Italian Peninsula, a region known for producing complex and elegant Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and Friulano. The tasting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost is $15++ per person, including wine, cheese and charcuterie pairings.

Moody Tongue Beer Dinner at The Pass

The Pass, 807 Taft, will host a Moody Tongue Beer Dinner at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy five beer-paired courses, with dishes including smoked hamachi, boudin blanc, veal sweetbreads with caper-raisin vinaigrette, braised lamb neck gnocchi with malt vinegar beer jus and rocky road chocolate waffle. Moody Tongue Brewing Company brewmaster Jared Rouben will be on hand to give the backstory on Chicago's favorite ales. Cost is $75 per person. Call 713-628-9020.

Thursday, July 26

Chefs + Brewers Dinner at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will host its next Chefs + Brewers Dinner at 6:30 p.m. The second dinner will feature a meal paired with craft beers from Under The Radar Brewery for $75 per person. Book online or call 713-360-6477.

Saturday, July 28

Houston Fajita Festival at HCC West Loop Campus

The Houston Fajita Festival will take place at the HCC West Loop Campus, 5601 West Loop, from 1 to 8 p.m. The day is free to attend, with live entertainment, live art walls, a taco and jalapeño eating contest, kids playground, and plenty of fajitas, Mexican eats and beverages available for purchase.

Greater Houston Beer Festival at White Oak Music Hall

Sip suds at the Greater Houston Beer Festival, taking place at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 North Main, from 1 to 10 p.m. The event will feature live bands and DJs, food trucks, and 20 excellent craft beers. Admission is $10 all day (or free until 4 p.m.).

Houston Whiskey Social at The Citadel Houston

Head to The Citadel Houston, 12130 Kirby, for the third annual Houston Whiskey Social from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The whiskey tasting will feature more than 350+ different Whiskies from around the world, select single barrel offerings and fine food to match. Cost is $75 for general admission and $135 for VIP.

Chicken Wing Eating Contest at FM Kitchen and Bar

FM Kitchen and Bar, 1112 Shepherd, will host its first annual Chicken Wing Eating Contest in honor of National Chicken Wing Day. The event is free to attend, with a Traditional Sauce-Off at noon and the Atomic Sauce-Off at 12:30 p.m. Sign up for the contest (limited) at Eventbrite.

Sunday, July 29

Sunday Supper at The Grove

The first Sunday Supper will be taking place at The Grove, 1611 Lamar, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring a multi-course, family-style dinner and interactive cocktail hour. The meal begins with campechana shooters and an oyster shucking station, followed by a four-course dinner at a beautifully set communal table. The menu includes sautéed Gulf shrimp with fava beans and serrano, gnocchi with summer vegetables and goat cheese cream, oak-grilled lamb rack with roasted garlic and chimichurri, and beet and strawberry goat cheesecake. The event is limited to 40 seats. Dinner is $50 per person and includes a welcome cocktail, valet and gratuity. Wine pairings can be added for $20, and a cash bar will also be available.