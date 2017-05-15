This Week in Houston Food Events: Sip Summer Cocktails at Reserve 101

EXPAND Reserve 101's new summer cocktail menu is one way to beat the Texas heat. Photo by Quy Tran

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings, from a fitness and frosé event to our very own BrewFest:

All summer long

Summer cocktail menu at Reserve 101

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, has released its new summer cocktail menu, which features a variety of concoctions created by bartenders Ryan Holcomb and Leslie Ross Krockenberger. One of the new cocktails, the Shut Up Becky — which Holcomb dubs the “Instagram cocktail” — features tequila, mezcal, Chareau, coconut cucumber water, and lime juice topped with white wine (spicy upon request). You can also sip on For Peats Sake (Isle of Jura Superstition, Giffard Crème de Mûre, honey syrup, sage and lemon), a refreshing option crafted to enjoy on Reserve 101’s new patio; and the playful Part of a Balanced Breakfast, made with Monkey Shoulder scotch, Gifford banana, turbinado and Cap'n Crunch Berry-infused milk. Hit the whiskey-fueled haunt to check out the entire menu.

Monday, May 15

Dinner With My Friends at Fluff Bake Bar

Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, continues its monthly dinner series with chef Jason Neroni from the Rose Café in Venice Beach, California. Starting with a champagne reception at 6:30 p.m., Neroni will create a six-course dinner for $90 per person ($45 wine pairings available). The intimate dinner setting only accommodates 24 guests, and 10 percent of all proceeds will benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry program, an important cause for Fluff’s Rebecca Masson.

Tuesday, May 16

Outdoor Cooking Series and Treaty Oak Barrel Unveiling at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, has brought back its Tuesday Outdoor Cooking Series. First up: the Juicy Lucy. The icehouse will be serving up the inside-out cheeseburgers (yes, the cheese is inside the patty) alongside fries for $12 from 5 p.m. until it runs out (also available on Tuesday, May 23). In addition, the bar will be unveiling its Treaty Oak Experimental Bourbon (this has been months in the making, as beverage director Morgan Weber selected the bar’s first two proprietary barrels — the bourbon that has arrived and a rye that will arrive later this year — from Treaty Oak Brewing & Distilling back in November). Guests can taste the bourbon from 5 to 10 p.m ($12/1.5 ounce).

Pups on the Patio at Cane Rosso Montrose

Pup lovers are welcome to join Cane Rosso in raising funds for Vizsla Rescue of Texas at its Montrose location, 4306 Yoakum, from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Widows and Winemakers: A Culinary Experience featuring the Women of Champagne at Rienzi

From 7 to 9 p.m., the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents “Widows and Winemakers: A Culinary Experience featuring the Women of Champagne,” an evening of Champagne and culinary pairings at Rienzi, 1406 Kirby. Clark Cooper Concepts chef Brandi Key and general manager Wendi Lambert will be teaming up for the four-course dinner, which also includes a presentation about the widowed women who ran and developed some of the oldest and most widely recognized Champagne houses. The dinner is $165 per person and includes four courses and pairings.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of the month

Tuesday and Wednesday night specials at Ouisie’s Table

To celebrate 44 years over two locations (the original opened in a converted building on Sunset Boulevard in 1973 before opening in its current location in 1995), Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is offering Tuesday and Wednesday night specials from now through Wednesday, May 31. The rotating blackboard specials will be taken from the original 1973 and 1995 menus, and just like last year, the menus will be offered at the original price. Watch out for classics like the $1.25 WWII Pimento Cheese, $3 Splendid Spud and $9 Bacon Wrapped Quail, filled with veal, prosciutto, herbs and apples and served with mashed sweet potatoes and toasted brioche.

Wednesday, May 17

Importer Happy Hour at Camerata

Join Marie Zusslin from Domaine Valentin Zusslin Winery as she takes guests through the journey of her historical winery at Camerata, 1834 Westheimer, from 5 to 7 p.m. Located in Alsace, France, the Zusslin family established the Domaine in 1691. Camerata offers bottles and glasses of Domaine Valentin Zusslin varieties by the glass, bottle or retail.

Staglin Family Wine Tasting at Olivette at The Houstonian

Enjoy a Staglin Family Wine Tasting ($100++) with sommelier Amber Mihna in the Hearth Room of The Houstonian’s Olivette, 111 North Post Oak, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to taste back vintages and learn the history of the wine alongside light hors d’oeuvres. Call 713-685-6713 for reservations.

Thursday, May 18

Fitness and Frosé at The Dunlavy

Work up a sweat and cool off with frosé at The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen. Bombshell Bootcamp will be hosting a free and open to the public workout class beginning at 6 p.m., while guests are invited to enjoy The Dunlavy's pop-up happy hour before or after the class from 2 to 8 p.m. Guests must be at least 18 years old and are encouraged to sign up via the Bombshell Bootcamp website.

Fall Creek Wine Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, welcomes Fall Creek Wines for a six-course wine pairing dinner ($99 per person, excluding tax and gratuity). Dubbed the “First Family of Texas Wine,” Ed and Susan Auler founded the Hill Country vineyard in 1975, and more recently were awarded the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo “Best White Wine” for their 2014 Certenburg Vineyards chardonnay. The night starts with a reception beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy compressed melon with balsamic fruit vinaigrette and fresh mozzarella; oyster Rockefeller soup with DR Delicacy caviar, toasted brioche and mezcal crema; fried soft-shell crab with saffron and crab reduction atop Louisiana crab risotto; braised rabbit ravioli with mushroom cream sauce and grilled summer vegetables; sous vide elk rack with potato and leek au gratin and sherry demi-glace; and Mexican chocolate mousse with dark chocolate crumble, ancho reyes ganache and strawberry preserves.

BrewFest is coming. Photo by Jack Gorman

Saturday, May 20

Houston Press BrewFest at Silver Street Station

The sixth annual Houston Press BrewFest will be popping off from 3 to 7 p.m. at Silver Street Station, 2000 Edwards. If you still haven’t secured your tickets, perhaps this giant final beer lineup will sway you (there will be 150-plus craft brews in the lineup). Sample them all and enjoy the bustling indoor/outdoor festival, complete with local food trucks and live music. All guests must be 21+ with a valid I.D. Tickets are $35 for general admission and include access to the festival, musical entertainment and eight three-ounce craft beer samples per person. Additional drink samples will also be available for purchase, as will food truck fare. VIP tickets are also still available for $60 per person, and include early entry and access to an exclusive VIP area with complimentary food.

BuffBrew Carnival at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

From 6 to 9 p.m., Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, 5301 Nolda, will be encouraging guests to let their freak flags fly at its BuffBrew Carnival. Expect more than 20 one-offs and limited-release brews in addition to enigmatic entertainment. Tickets are $25 for early bird and $30 for regular admission, which includes a glass and all-you-can-responsibly drink.

Sunday, May 21

Cochon 555 at Hughes Manor

In support of family farmers raising heritage breed pigs, Cochon555 brings together five chefs, five winemakers, and five heritage breed pigs for an unforgettable event. This year’s event will be held at Hughes Manor, 2811 Washington, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with each of the five chefs preparing a six-dish menu from the 200-plus-pound animal for 450-plus guests. The lineup of competing chefs are Luis Roger of BCN Taste & Tradition, Bobby Matos of State of Grace, Felix Florez of Ritual, Manabu "Hori" Horiuchi of Kata Robata and Monica Pope of Sparrow Cookshop. The day also features innovative spirit, wine and cocktail experiences; a pop-up bread experience featuring La Brea Bakery; a reserve salami snack bar from Creminelli and Divina; a ramen noodle soup bar paired with the elegant wines of Twomey and Silver Oak Cellars; organic pâté offerings from Les Trois Petits Cochons; a Luxury Butter Bar featuring Sabatino truffle butter, and foie gras; and an innovative take on classic pastry presented by Perfect Puree of Napa Valley. Tickets for general admission start at $125, with VIP tickets (early admission, plus exclusive sommelier and cocktail competition tastings) offered for $200.

