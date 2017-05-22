This Week in Houston Food Events: Kolache Saturday Returns

EXPAND Revival Market is throwing down with another Kolache Saturday just in time for MDW. Photo courtesy of Revival Market

From a taco of the moment to MDW provisions, here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Seasonal Special

Special of the Moment taco at Tacodeli

Available for a month (or longer), Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, has partnered with local farms to offer its Special of the Moment taco, the Chilled Tenderloin taco. Made with all-natural beef tenderloin served medium rare with a chile-forward mole, queso fresco, green onion and sesame seeds, the taco sells for $4.95.

Tuesday, May 23

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Tuesday Outdoor Cooking Series with one last Juicy Lucy. The icehouse will be serving up the inside-out cheeseburgers (yes, the cheese is inside the patty) alongside fries for $12 from 5 p.m. until it runs out.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of the month

Tuesday and Wednesday night specials at Ouisie’s Table

To celebrate 44 years over two locations (the original opened in a converted building on Sunset Boulevard in 1973 before opening in its current location in 1995), Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be offering Tuesday and Wednesday night specials from now through Wednesday, May 31. The rotating blackboard specials will be taken from the original 1973 and 1995 menus, and just like last year, the menus will be offered at the original price. Watch out for classics like the $1.25 WWII Pimento Cheese, $3 Splendid Spud and $9 Bacon Wrapped Quail, filled with veal, prosciutto, herbs and apples and served with mashed sweet potatoes and toasted brioche.

Wednesday, May 24

Importer Happy Hour at Camerata

Camerata, 1834 Westheimer, is dedicating the last Thursday of the month to legendary importer Rudi Wiest and his portfolio of German wine. Since 1978, Wiest and his team have worked to rebuild the image of German wine through education for consumers and wine professionals alike. From 4 to 5:30 p.m., guests will have the chance to sample hard-to-find wines and learn more about the legendary wine maker.

Dress for Success Drive and Poptail Party at Hotel Sorella

Hotel Sorella, 800 Sorella, will be kicking off summer and the second annual Give Us the Shirt Off Your Back business suiting drive, featuring Dress for Success Houston and a Poptail Party from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy a variety of complimentary poptails poolside at Sorella's Monalisa while listening to live music from J.J. Essen.

Thursday, May 25

The Glenlivet Scotch Dinner at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak Houston

Master of Scotch Craig Vaught will host The Glenlivet Scotch Dinner at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak Houston, 5061 Westheimer. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. featuring The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve Cocktail alongside wild mushroom and Boursin toast, Alaskan king crab and persimmon tart. The four-course dinner follows at 7 p.m., with Scotch-paired courses including seaweed and herb-crusted lamb with caramelized onion and turnip hash; and smoked tenderloin with fingerling potatoes, morel mushrooms and spring pea puree. Hint: Save room for the sweet stuff (a salted caramel crème brûlée with chocolate bacon brittle). Cost for the event is $140 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-355-2600 for reservations. Seating is limited.

Learn how to make oysters Rockefeller at a '70s-inspired date night cooking class. Photo courtesy of Brennan's of Houston

Friday, May 26

Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s of Houston

In continued celebration of its landmark 50th anniversary, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is bringing back its popular Date Night Cooking Class. The series (four total from May through August) will tap into the vault and bring back some of the restaurant's greatest culinary hits from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. Each dinner for two (6:30 to 9 p.m., $150 per couple, plus tax and gratuity) includes hors d’oeuvres, a three-course meal with paired wines, coffee service and a cooking demonstration of the presented dishes. Kicking the series off is a 1970s-inspired menu featuring oysters Rockefeller with spinach, anchovies and a creamy Pernod sauce; Arevalo's Creole, a bouillabaisse seafood broth with roasted peppers, fennel and a toasted French baguette with rouille; and crepes Suzette, the reigning Queen of Desserts. The next Date Night Cooking Classes will take place on June 23 and July 21. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling 713-522-9711.

Saturday, May 27

Kolache Saturday at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, is celebrating the three-day weekend by starting Saturday morning off with its coveted kolache. Flavors are TBD, but something tells us they’ll be tasty as hell. Get the treats from 8 a.m. until they inevitably sell out. As a side note, the neighborhood favorite is also stocked with Memorial Day provisions, from baby back ribs and house burger patties to grill rub and barbecue sauce.

Morning Bake Sale Coltivare’s Ryan Pera at Fluff Bake Bar

Ryan Pera of Coltivare is the special guest for this week’s Morning Bake Sale at Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray. As always, the goods will go on sale from 10 a.m. until they sell out.

Banh Mi Eating Contest at Saigon House

Saigon House, 3101 Main, invites hungry patrons to partake in its first Banh Mi Eating Contest, beginning at 1 p.m. Find out more and sign up at the restaurant ($10 entry fee).

