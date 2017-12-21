Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Tasty Farewell to 2017

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
At Bistro Menil, 1513 West Alabama, chef Greg Martin has created a customizable New Year’s Eve special., available Wednesday, December 27 through Sunday, December 31. Customers can select an individual component of the special (appetizer, entree, or dessert), or enjoy all three, with choices including a warm potato gratin with smoked salmon, topped with caviar, crème fraîche and chives; and entrée of roasted filet of beef with grilled shrimp; crowned with truffle cream and served with Parmesan and wild mushroom risotto; and a dessert of warm mocha sticky toffee pudding with chocolate caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice cream (appetizer $19, entree $39 and dessert $12 for individual choices; or get three courses for $65). The regular menus will also be available.
On Thursday, December 28, guests are invited to raise a glass in honor of the upcoming New Year holiday with a four-course champagne dinner at Radio Milano, 800 Sorella. The evening begins at 6 p.m. in Milano Bar where bar manager Brandon Hernandez will be mixing up craft champagne cocktails before guests head upstairs for dinner and a guided tasting. Each course, created by chef Ana Amaya, is inspired by a part of the culinary scene in the Champagne region of France and includes dishes like blue point mignonette; bone marrow, with foie gras, marne truffle and crostini confit; stuffed lamb shoulder; and vanilla bean twice baked rosé cookies, featuring dark chocolate with champagne liqueur. Sommelier Joshua Theis will lead the tasting featuring Moet & Chandon's Dom Pérignon, Ruinart Blanc de Blanc, Krug Grand Cuvee' and Veuve Clicquot Rose', served with each respective course. Pricing is $65 per person plus tax & gratuity.
Before your New Year's resolutions begin, CRAVE, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, wants you to give in. The cupcake shops will be offering New Year’s mini cupcake boxes filled with an assortment of best-selling flavors and 2018 fondant toppers ($24/dozen). The mini cupcakes are available in limited quantities in-store or for pre-order from Friday, December 29 through Monday, January 1. Visit one of three Houston-area locations or call 713-622-7283 to place an order.
Topgolf, 1030 Memorial Brook, 560 Spring Park Center, 21401 Gulf Freeway, is ringing in 2018 with a gold-themed party featuring all-inclusive packages, a chef-inspired menu, music and dancing, and, of course, plenty of gameplay. General reservations begin at $225 for heated bays that accommodate up to eight guests. VIP reservations, priced at $425, include access to a premium dinner buffet, a VIP bay for up to six guests, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and plenty of NYE party favors. Both reservations include unlimited Topgolf gameplay from 9 p.m. to close.
All locations of Liberty Kitchen, 1050 Studewood, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill, will be serving post NYE “Morning After” brunches on Monday, January 1. In addition to dishes like fried oyster-stuffed omelets, red velvet waffles and Dixie fried chicken, and pork belly carnitas Benedict, guests can put their resolutions to the side by ordering an over-the-top Slightly Stoopid “Commitment” Burger. Starting with a prime-rib/brisket grind patty stacked with chicken-fried and sugar-cured bacon, American cheese, pimento cheese dip, deviled egg, BRC’s burger sauce and all the goodies, the burger comes with a side of pork belly, chicken-fried spam- and lobster tempura gravy fries plus a six-ounce Lush Lunch Infamous Brewing draft pull for $39.18.
For more New Year’s Eve and Day dining ideas, check out our 2018 New Year’s Dining Guide.
