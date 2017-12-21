Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Tasty Farewell to 2017

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

At Bistro Menil, 1513 West Alabama, chef Greg Martin has created a customizable New Year’s Eve special., available Wednesday, December 27 through Sunday, December 31. Customers can select an individual component of the special (appetizer, entree, or dessert), or enjoy all three, with choices including a warm potato gratin with smoked salmon, topped with caviar, crème fraîche and chives; and entrée of roasted filet of beef with grilled shrimp; crowned with truffle cream and served with Parmesan and wild mushroom risotto; and a dessert of warm mocha sticky toffee pudding with chocolate caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice cream (appetizer $19, entree $39 and dessert $12 for individual choices; or get three courses for $65). The regular menus will also be available.

On Thursday, December 28, guests are invited to raise a glass in honor of the upcoming New Year holiday with a four-course champagne dinner at Radio Milano, 800 Sorella. The evening begins at 6 p.m. in Milano Bar where bar manager Brandon Hernandez will be mixing up craft champagne cocktails before guests head upstairs for dinner and a guided tasting. Each course, created by chef Ana Amaya, is inspired by a part of the culinary scene in the Champagne region of France and includes dishes like blue point mignonette; bone marrow, with foie gras, marne truffle and crostini confit; stuffed lamb shoulder; and vanilla bean twice baked rosé cookies, featuring dark chocolate with champagne liqueur. Sommelier Joshua Theis will lead the tasting featuring Moet & Chandon's Dom Pérignon, Ruinart Blanc de Blanc, Krug Grand Cuvee' and Veuve Clicquot Rose', served with each respective course. Pricing is $65 per person plus tax & gratuity.