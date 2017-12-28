Upcoming Houston Food Events: Matzo Balls and Sunday Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
It’s a matzo ball countdown! Sometime in mid-to-late January, someone is going to place an order for a bowl of matzo ball soup at one of the two Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurants, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, and that’s when owner and chef Ziggy Gruber predicts the 18-year-old deli will sell its 2,000,000th matzo ball. The countdown began over three months ago, with early predictions putting the special ball in November or early December, but the uninvited Hurricane Harvey upset sales patterns. With about 10,000 matzo balls more to go, January looks to be the time. When it happens at one of the two locations, the whole restaurant is going to know and the lucky ball-buyer will be presented with noise, hoopla, gifts and a Kenny & Ziggy’s gift certificate worth $100. The lucky winner also gets a T-shirt that says, “My Matzo Balls are Bigger than Yours!” which is sure to be passed down generation to generation from that day forth.
Founded by Foreign & Domestic, Indie Chefs Week brings together the nation’s hottest up-and-coming chefs for a special dinner series. The event is coming to Houston on Friday, January 5 through Sunday, January 7, held at 3201 Louisiana. On the first two nights, a set of ten different chefs will each take a course for a ten-couse tasting menu; and on the last night, all 20 chefs will team up to create a ten-course knockout meal. Tickets for each night ($150 for nights one and two and $175 for night three) are sold separately and include free wine. The lineup of local chefs includes Jill Bartolome of Aqui, Lyle Bento of Southern Goods, Ryan Lachaine of Riel, Erin Smith and Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ, and Justin Yu of Theodore Rex, Better Luck Tomorrow and Public Services Wine & Whisky.
Galveston Restaurant Week returns, running Saturday, January 6 through Sunday, January 21. Restaurants around the island will be offering two- and/or three-course dinners for $20-$35, and two-course lunches, breakfast and brunches for $10-$20. Participating restaurants include favorites like Shrimp N Stuff, Gaido’s, Number 13 and Porch Cafe (see the entire lineup online).
Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be hosting a Curries Cooking Class on Saturday, January 6 (along with a second class on Wednesday, January 17 and other dates beyond) from 5 to 7 p.m. The class will feature recipes from Pondicheri’s modern recipe hub, India1948.com, while exploring the nuances of how to spice curries and create complex layers of flavor. The class costs $110 per person and space is limited to 12 people per class.
Beginning Sunday, January 7, The Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, will be serving brunch on both Saturday (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and for the first time, Sunday (10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.). The kitchen is expanding the brunch menu and beverage options, and Provisions and the bar will also be open for happy hour and dinner on Sundays. Monday will become P&P’s new day of rest, but it will still be available for large private events seven days a week.
