Upcoming Houston Food Events: Matzo Balls and Sunday Brunch

It’s a matzo ball countdown! Sometime in mid-to-late January, someone is going to place an order for a bowl of matzo ball soup at one of the two Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurants, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, and that’s when owner and chef Ziggy Gruber predicts the 18-year-old deli will sell its 2,000,000th matzo ball. The countdown began over three months ago, with early predictions putting the special ball in November or early December, but the uninvited Hurricane Harvey upset sales patterns. With about 10,000 matzo balls more to go, January looks to be the time. When it happens at one of the two locations, the whole restaurant is going to know and the lucky ball-buyer will be presented with noise, hoopla, gifts and a Kenny & Ziggy’s gift certificate worth $100. The lucky winner also gets a T-shirt that says, “My Matzo Balls are Bigger than Yours!” which is sure to be passed down generation to generation from that day forth.

Founded by Foreign & Domestic, Indie Chefs Week brings together the nation’s hottest up-and-coming chefs for a special dinner series. The event is coming to Houston on Friday, January 5 through Sunday, January 7, held at 3201 Louisiana. On the first two nights, a set of ten different chefs will each take a course for a ten-couse tasting menu; and on the last night, all 20 chefs will team up to create a ten-course knockout meal. Tickets for each night ($150 for nights one and two and $175 for night three) are sold separately and include free wine. The lineup of local chefs includes Jill Bartolome of Aqui, Lyle Bento of Southern Goods, Ryan Lachaine of Riel, Erin Smith and Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ, and Justin Yu of Theodore Rex, Better Luck Tomorrow and Public Services Wine & Whisky.