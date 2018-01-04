Upcoming Houston Food Events: Hot Sake and a Bubbles Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, creates two special prix fixe menus each month, one for dinner and one for weekend brunch, and from each sale, a portion goes to a designated monthly charity. For January, the restaurant will help raise funds for The Children’s Grand Adventure, which works with patients at Texas Children’s Cancer Center. The monthly prix-fixe dinner menu includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to The Children’s Grand Adventure. Similarly, there is a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, offering three courses for $29 per person plus tax and gratuity, with $4 going to the program for each one sold. A new charity will be chosen for February.
To help locals keep warm, Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, is offering a choice of premium hot sake at half price all day on Mondays, available now until the chill is gone. Guests can expect a variety of sake choices over the season, like the Hawk in the Heavens Junmai (regularly $25, Mondays it’s $12.50), Black Dragon Junmai Ginjo, (regularly $32), and Green Ridge Junmai Ginjo 10 oz (regularly $32). There will also be suggestions on what dishes are best paired with each.
Sweets by Belen, 6001 Hillcroft, will be hosting a dessert class on Saturday, January 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. The hands-on class will be devoted to alfajores, the Queen of cookies in Peru and South America, and guests will leave the store with two recipes, tips and secrets, a jar of dulce de leche and alfajores. Cost is $62 per person.
Dress for Success Houston will be hosting a Bibs and Bubbles Brunch Bash at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, following the ABB 5K on Saturday, January 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can mix and mingle while enjoying bites and beverages from spots like The Hay Merchant, Izakaya, Picos, Relish and Punk’s Simple Southern Food. Tickets (limited) are open to the public for a $40 pre-sale donation or $50 donation at the door.
On Sunday, January 14, both Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant locations, 2327 Post Oak, at 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day with the K&Z Ultimate Hot Pastrami Sandwich, available all day, for $21.95. Guests can dig in to 24 ounces of tender, juicy pastrami, cured for 45 days and triple-smoked before being sliced and served between slices of double-baked rye with a choice of coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni salad.
