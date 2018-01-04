Upcoming Houston Food Events: Hot Sake and a Bubbles Brunch

Relish Restaurant & Bar will be one of the local spots serving up brunch bites at the Bibs and Bubbles Brunch Bash.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, creates two special prix fixe menus each month, one for dinner and one for weekend brunch, and from each sale, a portion goes to a designated monthly charity. For January, the restaurant will help raise funds for The Children’s Grand Adventure, which works with patients at Texas Children’s Cancer Center. The monthly prix-fixe dinner menu includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to The Children’s Grand Adventure. Similarly, there is a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, offering three courses for $29 per person plus tax and gratuity, with $4 going to the program for each one sold. A new charity will be chosen for February.