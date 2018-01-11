Upcoming Houston Food Events: Feast Before a Night at the Opera

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The annual Valentines for Veterans event will be held at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, on Monday, January 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event combines local beer, local food and caring Houstonians who will craft Valentines and raise money for those who have served the country. Admission costs $10, with $5 from each ticket going to local nonprofit Expedition Balance, which helps support Houston-area combat veterans as they return to civilian life. Guests can also expect a bake sale, raffles and craft tables.
Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 5865 Westheimer, is hosting an exclusive five-course “churrascaria” wine dinner on Monday, January 15 at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy five unique wines from France, California and Canada, paired with its traditional dishes and flame-roasted meats, pão de queijo (cheese bread) and family-style sides. The cost is $85/per person plus tax and 18 percent gratuity. For an additional charge, Chama will be offering after-dinner drinks and premium cigars to enjoy alongside firepits on its outdoor patio. Call 713-244-9500
Enjoy a Beer and Cheese Pairing at Platypus Brewing, 1902 Washington, on Wednesday, January 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include a pairing of five beers and cheeses with head brewer Kerry Embertson.
After extensive hurricane damage to the Wortham Theater, the Houston Grand Opera has found a temporary performance space in the George R. Brown Convention Center; and to welcome the HGO to the ‘hood, the neighboring Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, has created a special A Night at the Opera prix fixe dinner menu for people heading to a night’s performance. The three-course, multi-choice dinner ($39 plus tax and gratuity) will change regularly, with the first week of HGO’s current performance of “Electra”, opening January 19, offering choices like lobster bisque, mushroom ravioli, butternut risotto with shrimp, flatiron steak with pomme frites and orange crepes. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 832-879-2802.
Yaga’s ninth annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest returns to Galveston on Saturday, January 20, with a kick-off celebration on Friday, January 19. In addition to chili and beer sampling, the festival will offer live music, a 5K fun run/walk, a washer pitching tournament, a jackpot margarita contest, vendors and a historical strand merchant walk-about. Tickets are $10 for chili tasting, $30 for beer tasting or $37 for the combo, with VIP options available.
Third Coast, 6550 Bertner (sixth floor), will be hosting a Sparkling Wine Tasting on Wednesday, January 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will learn how the sparkling wines of the United States have evolved and matured to become a revered alternative to the great wines of Champagne, plus enjoy pairings and bites as award-winning sommelier David Cook leads the course. Cost is $45 per person.
Tickets are now on sale for the One Pot Showdown at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, held on Sunday, January 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. Described as “one part chili cookoff, one part stew stampede and one part gumbo gauntlet,” the popular event is known to sell out, so you’ll want to get your tickets ($40) now if you plan to attend. Proceeds from the event go to Kid’s Meals, an organization that provides healthy lunches to preschool aged kids living in poverty.
