Upcoming Houston Food Events: Feast Before a Night at the Opera

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The annual Valentines for Veterans event will be held at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, on Monday, January 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event combines local beer, local food and caring Houstonians who will craft Valentines and raise money for those who have served the country. Admission costs $10, with $5 from each ticket going to local nonprofit Expedition Balance, which helps support Houston-area combat veterans as they return to civilian life. Guests can also expect a bake sale, raffles and craft tables.

Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 5865 Westheimer, is hosting an exclusive five-course “churrascaria” wine dinner on Monday, January 15 at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy five unique wines from France, California and Canada, paired with its traditional dishes and flame-roasted meats, pão de queijo (cheese bread) and family-style sides. The cost is $85/per person plus tax and 18 percent gratuity. For an additional charge, Chama will be offering after-dinner drinks and premium cigars to enjoy alongside firepits on its outdoor patio. Call 713-244-9500