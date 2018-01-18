Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Truffle Masters Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Basketball and burger fans can head to Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, which is rolling out a new Burger and a Beer special whenever the Rockets are playing in Houston. For $10 plus tax and gratuity, get one of the brasserie’s burgers and fries alongside a hefty beer or a glass of house wine. The Rockets home game offer is good all night long.

Camerata, 1834 Westheimer, will be hosting a Basque festival from Friday, January 19 through the Wednesday, January 31. The wine bar has teamed up with some of the city’s best restaurants and bars to take an in-depth look at the unique beverage culture of the Basque Country, with events including a Cider Seminar and Tasting with Shacksbury Txotx (Saturday, January 20) and a Porrón Pouring Competition and Whole Hoggin BBQ with Feges BBQ and Isastegi (Sunday, January 21).