Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Truffle Masters Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Basketball and burger fans can head to Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, which is rolling out a new Burger and a Beer special whenever the Rockets are playing in Houston. For $10 plus tax and gratuity, get one of the brasserie’s burgers and fries alongside a hefty beer or a glass of house wine. The Rockets home game offer is good all night long.
Camerata, 1834 Westheimer, will be hosting a Basque festival from Friday, January 19 through the Wednesday, January 31. The wine bar has teamed up with some of the city’s best restaurants and bars to take an in-depth look at the unique beverage culture of the Basque Country, with events including a Cider Seminar and Tasting with Shacksbury Txotx (Saturday, January 20) and a Porrón Pouring Competition and Whole Hoggin BBQ with Feges BBQ and Isastegi (Sunday, January 21).
Uchi, 904 Westheimer, will be expanding its multi-cultural twist on Japanese cuisine with a one-night-only menu exploring the flavors of Spain's Basque Country on Monday, January 22 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Created in partnership with Houston's ¡Txotx! Basque Celebration, guests can enjoy a flavorful take on Basque tapas known as Pinxos: a longstanding tradition enjoyed with local ciders and wines. The six-course dinner will include three bites each from the earth, game, land and sea categories, a main course of seafood paella, wines and ciders, and a traditional Basque cake or sweet serving of quince, walnut and currants for desset. Cost is $145 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Call the Uchi events manager at 713-492-4564 to reserve a spot.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, will be hosting Ken Wright of Oregon’s Ken Wright Cellars for a special wine dinner ($115 per person) on Tuesday, January 23 at 7 p.m. Dishes include mustard-and-herb-crusted wild salmon, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin with pomegranate jus and an artisan cheese pairing and miniature chocolate-hazelnut bombe. Call 713-521-2239.
On Thursday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m., Le Bistro at the Culinary Institute LeNôtre, 7070 Allensby, will be hosting a five-course Australia Wine Conference and Dinner, with pairings from the wine regions of Tasmania, Eden Valley, Barossa Valley Kalima and South Australia. Tickets are $75 per person plus tax and gratuity.
As part of its wine tasting series Come Wine with Us, the Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a wine tasting on Friday, January 26 at 7 p.m. “An Evening in Northeast Italy: From Veneto to Friuli con amore” will offer multiple wines from the regions of Veneto and Friuli, presented by Philip Cusimano and paired with Sud Italia Ristorante chef Maurizio Ferrarese’s creations. Tickets are $55 for ICCC members and $65 for non-members. Reservations can be made on Eventbrite or at 713-524-4222.
The fourth annual Truffle Masters will take place at The Astorian, 2500 Summer, on Monday, January 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. Benefiting Casa de Esperanza, the event brings together top local chefs from to compete in a culinary throwdown, creating the most mouthwatering dish using DR Delicacy’s aromatic and flavorful black truffles. The exclusive event will be limited to 500 guests and tickets are $175 for general admission and $275 for VIP (with one hour early entry at 6 p.m).
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!