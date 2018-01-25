Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate One Year at One Fifth

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, will be celebrating its one year anniversary on Monday, January 29. The evening will feature a special a la carte menu with house favorites from both One Fifth Steak and One Fifth Romance Languages, including baller boards, 44 Farms cast-iron ribeye, duck heart bolognese and plenty of off-menu surprises. Reservations can be made online.
The 107th Mardi Gras! Galveston is taking over the island from Friday, February 2 though Tuesday, February 13 (Fat Tuesday). In addition to parades, balcony parties, concerts and plenty of beads, this year’s festivities will include a food truck park, serving everything from tacos and sausage on a stick to funnel cakes and teriyaki chicken. Weekend passes start at $24.48 plus fees.
With Mardi Gras season officially underway, Three Brothers Bakery, 12393 Kingsride, 4036 South Braeswood, 4606 Washington, is offering classic King Cake, King Cake Cheesecake and its popular decorative Mardi Gras cupcakes and petit fours. The bakery's classic King Cakes are made in the classic Louisiana style, filled with cream cheese or fruit flavors and topped with colorful sanding sugar on white icing. King Cake is available in three sizes to feed groups from eight up to 24 people. The King Cake Cheesecake is a combination of a traditional, creamy cheesecake, sprinkled with sanding sugar atop a sweet King Cake crust.
Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, invites bbq fans to get their fill before the Big Game at its annual Super Beef Sunday, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 4. The legendary Louie Mueller BBQ will be onsite alongside Feges BBQ and Victorian’s Barbecue, each preparing and serving the finest smoked meats for you to enjoy with Saint A brews. Tickets are $50 per person and include tastings from all three pitmasters, beer and a commemorative pint glass. Suggested arrival time is prior to 12:30 p.m. so that you can taste all of the different items. Like previous years, Louie Mueller BBQ will have pre-wrapped whole brisket ($100) and beef ribs ($75) available for pre-purchase (at the time of your ticket purchase).
Tickets are on sale for the second annual Texas Monthly Whiskey Affair, held on Thursday, February 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. Guests can look forward to a premium whiskey experience, with up to 50 brown spirits, chef pairings, couture cocktails, live jazz and plus spirit seminars. Tickets are $95 each and include tastings, seminars, cocktails, hearty hors d’oeuvres by chefs and local restaurants, and live music, with $5 of every ticket benefiting Feeding Texas and the Houston Food Bank.
The 15th anniversary of the Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair is slated for Wednesday, April 4 through Sunday, April 8, and tickets are on sale now. Expected to be the largest in its history, the event will feature award-winning talent, from master sommeliers and mixologists to a roster of regional chefs, plus themed events, interactive demos and expansive new venues. Get tickets to events like the Fare on the Square, Bar Fight: Street Food Bites and Bartenders Challenge, Grand Tasting, Sip & Stroll and Bistro Brunch.
