Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate One Year at One Fifth

One Fifth will be bringing back its one-and-a-half pound apple pie (and baller boards) for one night only.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, will be celebrating its one year anniversary on Monday, January 29. The evening will feature a special a la carte menu with house favorites from both One Fifth Steak and One Fifth Romance Languages, including baller boards, 44 Farms cast-iron ribeye, duck heart bolognese and plenty of off-menu surprises. Reservations can be made online.

The 107th Mardi Gras! Galveston is taking over the island from Friday, February 2 though Tuesday, February 13 (Fat Tuesday). In addition to parades, balcony parties, concerts and plenty of beads, this year’s festivities will include a food truck park, serving everything from tacos and sausage on a stick to funnel cakes and teriyaki chicken. Weekend passes start at $24.48 plus fees.