Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate Good Fortune at Yauatcha

This February, dim sum teahouse Yauatcha, 5045 Westheimer, will celebrate its first Chinese New Year in Houston with a festive food and art activation, commissioning two leading London artists to create innovative Chinese lantern art installations and debuting them on Monday, February 5 along with a celebratory Chinese New Year menu. The menu will feature ingredients that are traditionally believed to bring good fortune — think plates like a Chilean sea bass roll (symbolizing financial prosperity), salted egg yolk custard sesame ball (representing togetherness) and golden fortune prawn in lime sauce (seafood has connotations of good luck). A number of limited edition macarons will also be available, in flavors including vanilla orchid, a lucky flower for 2018, and raspberry Szechuan, vibrant red in color to reflect Chinese New Year celebrations.

Cane Rosso, 4306 Yoakum, will be hosting flavorful on-demand beer dinners from Tuesday, February 6 through Wednesday, February 28. The multi-course dinners will be served alongside flavorful beers from Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, with pairings including marinated beet salad and Crush City IPA; Italian-inspired shrimp and grits with 1836 Copper Ale; and braised lamb with fire-roasted cauliflower and ancho chile agrodolce, accented with the dark fruit and earthy flavors of Figaro quad-style beer. Finish with a salted caramel gelato and coffee of choice. Cost is $35 per person.