Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get These Rodeo Season Specials

Bring your ticket stub and purchase the Cowboy or Cowgirl sliders to unlock the Rodeo special at Urban Eats.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bertner (sixth floor), will be hosting a Pinot Noir Tasting on Wednesday, February 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will explore how the wine came to be and how American varietals hold up to their French counterparts, with award-winning sommelier David Cook teaching the course. Cost is $55 per person and includes wines paired with a light bite from chef Jon Buchanan.

The Greatest Margarita Ever Sold is the only margarita to appear on the menu at all of chef Hugo Ortega’s award-winning Mexican restaurants, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160 and Xochi, 1777 Walker; and on National Margarita Day, Thursday, February 22, the drink will be offered for a special price of $15 all day long (down from $29). The Greatest Margarita showcases the elegance and flavor of 25-year aged Grand Marnier with the polished agave flavors of a finely wood-aged Anejo Tequila from Gran Centenario. Creator Sean Beck, sommelier/beverage director of H Town Restaurant Group, thinks it’s by far the smoothest margarita you will ever drink. In honor of the special holiday, each of the restaurants will also offer a Margarita-paired Tasting Menu, pairing a three courses with three different margaritas. Cost is $58 per person plus tax and gratuity.