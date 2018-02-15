Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get These Rodeo Season Specials

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bertner (sixth floor), will be hosting a Pinot Noir Tasting on Wednesday, February 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will explore how the wine came to be and how American varietals hold up to their French counterparts, with award-winning sommelier David Cook teaching the course. Cost is $55 per person and includes wines paired with a light bite from chef Jon Buchanan.
The Greatest Margarita Ever Sold is the only margarita to appear on the menu at all of chef Hugo Ortega’s award-winning Mexican restaurants, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160 and Xochi, 1777 Walker; and on National Margarita Day, Thursday, February 22, the drink will be offered for a special price of $15 all day long (down from $29). The Greatest Margarita showcases the elegance and flavor of 25-year aged Grand Marnier with the polished agave flavors of a finely wood-aged Anejo Tequila from Gran Centenario. Creator Sean Beck, sommelier/beverage director of H Town Restaurant Group, thinks it’s by far the smoothest margarita you will ever drink. In honor of the special holiday, each of the restaurants will also offer a Margarita-paired Tasting Menu, pairing a three courses with three different margaritas. Cost is $58 per person plus tax and gratuity.
On Thursday, February 22, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will be paying homage to National Margarita Day by offering a variety of margarita specials. Look for Sylvia's House Margaritas at $6.50; Sylvia's Skinny Margaritas made with Demetrio Blanco Tequila and Z Tequila Margaritas for $9 each; and The Perfect Patron Margaritas for $10. Offers are good all day.
Cyclone Anaya's will be celebrating National Margarita Day by repeating its incredible deal from last year, offering its jumbo house margarita for the same price it was when the concept opened in 1978. Guests can get the jumbo marg for just $5 with the purchase of an entree.
The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is coming back to NRG Park on Thursday, February 22 through Saturday, February 24. The fan-favorite event kicks off the upcoming Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo season, offering three days of barbecue, a contest with over 250 teams, live music and plenty of fun. Most tents are invite-only, but anyone can purchase tickets to access the carnival and venues like the The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and Chuck Wagon. Tickets are $15 ($5 for ages three to 12) and include a one-day carnival admission, plus a complimentary bbq plate with brisket, beans and chips.
Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen, 1212 Waugh, will be offering a Rodeo season deal from Tuesday, February 27 through Sunday, March 18. Guests can present their HLSR ticket stubs and purchase one regular price entree to receive the Rodeo Special, a six-to-eight ounce lobster tail and a 14-ounce ribeye, a $45 value, for FREE.
Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, invites guests to order a Cowboy during Rodeo season, from Tuesday, February 27 through Sunday, March 18. Present your Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ticket stub and enjoy your Cowboy Sliders or Cowgirl Sliders, salad and fries included, and wash it all down with an ice cold draft beer or a glass of house wine for just a penny more.
Save the date; the 15th anniversary of the Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair is slated for Wednesday, April 4 through Sunday, April, 8. This year’s celebration is expected to be the largest in its history, featuring award-winning talent, from master sommeliers and mixologists to a roster of regional chefs, plus themed events, interactive demos and expansive new venues. Get tickets to events like the Fare on the Square, Bar Fight: Street Food Bites and Bartenders Challenge, Grand Tasting, Sip & Stroll and Bistro Brunch.
