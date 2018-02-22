Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get a Sneak Peek at East Hampton Sandwich Co.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chef Hugo Ortega is welcoming Spring at Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, which celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2018, is known for its special offering with a special Crawfish and Artichoke menu. Guests can dine on options including stuffed artichoke bottom, crawfish risotto, crispy baby artichokes and cauliflower and crawfish enchiladas.

The soon-to-open East Hampton Sandwich Co. will be popping up at Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, on Tuesday, February 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. The popular Dallas import is set to open its first two Bayou City locations in the spring – the first in late April at River Oaks District, followed by a May debut in Montrose at 907 Westheimer (additional sites are planned by end of the year). At the event, locals can have an advanced taste of the East Coast and Texas-inspired eats, with proceeds from the sampling benefiting non-profit Young Houstonians for Houston Children’s Charities.