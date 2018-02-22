Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get a Sneak Peek at East Hampton Sandwich Co.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Chef Hugo Ortega is welcoming Spring at Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, which celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2018, is known for its special offering with a special Crawfish and Artichoke menu. Guests can dine on options including stuffed artichoke bottom, crawfish risotto, crispy baby artichokes and cauliflower and crawfish enchiladas.
The soon-to-open East Hampton Sandwich Co. will be popping up at Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, on Tuesday, February 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. The popular Dallas import is set to open its first two Bayou City locations in the spring – the first in late April at River Oaks District, followed by a May debut in Montrose at 907 Westheimer (additional sites are planned by end of the year). At the event, locals can have an advanced taste of the East Coast and Texas-inspired eats, with proceeds from the sampling benefiting non-profit Young Houstonians for Houston Children’s Charities.
In honor of its 40th anniversary in March, Treebeards Market Square, 315 Travis, is offering an original menu item for the same price it was 40 years ago. From Thursday, March 1 through Friday, March 16, guests can enjoy the popular Red Beans & Rice Plate for only $1.95, including a sausage link and complimentary French bread. The offer is only good at the Market Square location and for dine-in only diners.
On Friday, March 2, Garrison Brothers Distillery is partnering with 18 chefs and mixologists across the state to celebrate Texas Independence Day. Dubbed “The Bourbon Takeover of Texas,” the one-night-only event will take place at choice restaurants in some of Texas’s largest cities, with Houston tastemakers including Westin Galleymore of The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, and David Keck of Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester. Each will create a dish (or cocktail) reflecting their restaurant concept and incorporating Garrison Brothers’ 2018 vintage of its small batch bourbon.
Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be celebrating absinthe on National Absinthe Day, Monday, March 5, but not for the drinking of it. All evening long, the bistro will be featuring special absinthe-laced dishes to show off the versatility of the herbal drink, with cassolette d'escargots au beurre d'absinthe (snails in an absinthe butter sauce, $12, a main course of snapper filet in sauce touvre (mushroom and absinthe sauce, $28) and creme a brûlée a l'absinthe (an absinthe-flavored crème brulee, $10) for dessert.
