Upcoming Houston Food Events: Rodeo Bites and Maki Making

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Through Sunday, March 18, Crave Cupcakes, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, is getting into the rodeo spirit by offering the Barnyard Box — an assortment of red velvet, dark chocolate, and vanilla cupcakes topped with custom toppers and Texas and boot frosted sugar cookies.
This Rodeo season (through Sunday, March 18), Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is featuring Rodeo Hours Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a menu of bar bites and cocktails crafted to enjoy before a night out at the rodeo. Enjoy things like chicken fried quail lollipops paired with an Old Smokey cocktail or cold-smoked snapper crudo with a Wildflower 75.
In March, Karbach Brewing, 2032 Karbach, will be releasing its new brunch beer, Blood Orange Radler. In honor of the mimosa-replacing-beer, the brewery will be hosting brunch on Saturdays and Sundays all month long. Folks can enjoy an array of brunch dishes from crab cake Benedict and frittata to steak and eggs.
Griff’s, 3416 Roseland, will hosts its 21st annual Irish Cook-off and Music Festival on Saturday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Teams, 18 of them to be exact, will be competing in the categories of Irish Stew, Chicken, Chili, Desserts and Irish Open Dish; and live music will be playing throughout the day.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The culinary team at Uchi Houston, 904 Westheimer, is hosting multi-course maki demo dinners on Sundays, March 11 and March 18, each beginning at 6:30 p.m. Two Uchi sushi chefs will showcase the process and technique used when crafting rolls; and guests can enjoy welcome beverages upon arrival, a five-course family style dinner and takeaways. Tickets for the event and dinner are $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. A check for additional beverages and gratuity will be passed to the guests at the conclusion of the meal.
On Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m., Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a perception-challenging wine dinner with Heath Richardson of Serendipity. The Unconventional Wine Wine Dinner will feature five wines, all usually thought to be what they will not be (reds will seem like whites, whites like reds) paired with four courses, including French scallops, seared mahi mahi glazed with wild honey and Provencal chicken stew with olives. The cost per person is $85 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations require a $40 deposit via Paypal.
The Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, will collaborate with winemakers Allie and Mark Ketcham of Ketcham Estate Winery for an extravagant six-course wine dinner at Quattro on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a selection of the California-based winery’s finest bottles alongside a special curated menu, beginning with passed hors d’oeuvres (think smoked salmon and caviar and fingerling potato with chive, créme fraiche and Maine lobster salad) and Beau Joie Champagne followed by a selection of wine-paired courses, from seared diver scallops and duck duo to peppercorn-crusted venison and chocolate and cherry terrine. Cost is $98 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!