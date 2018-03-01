Upcoming Houston Food Events: Rodeo Bites and Maki Making

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Through Sunday, March 18, Crave Cupcakes, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, is getting into the rodeo spirit by offering the Barnyard Box — an assortment of red velvet, dark chocolate, and vanilla cupcakes topped with custom toppers and Texas and boot frosted sugar cookies.

This Rodeo season (through Sunday, March 18), Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is featuring Rodeo Hours Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a menu of bar bites and cocktails crafted to enjoy before a night out at the rodeo. Enjoy things like chicken fried quail lollipops paired with an Old Smokey cocktail or cold-smoked snapper crudo with a Wildflower 75.