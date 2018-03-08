Upcoming Houston Food Events: Unlock a Taco Deal with Your Rodeo Ticket

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Throughout rodeo season, guests can bring their same-day HLSR tickets to Goodnight Charlie's, 2531 Kuester, to receive three tacos and a beer for $10.

Peli Peli Galleria, 5085 Westheimer, has launched a new happy hour feature, offering reverse happy hour alongside live music every Friday and Saturday evening from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Expect a special late night menu and drinks, plus local bands and DJs. All Peli Peli locations have also introduced a three-course executive lunch menu for $20, available Monday through Friday before 4 p.m.