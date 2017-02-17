Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Rodeo Burger & Barbecue Festival

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from a rodeo-inspired burger to a Girl Scout cookie-and-beer pairing:

Just in time for the rodeo, Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers, 3501 West Holcombe, 10403 Katy Freeway, has launched The Outlaw, a burger topped with all-natural pulled pork, batter-fried bacon, ghost pepper jack cheese, smoky barbecue sauce, lettuce, onions, pickles and mayo. The burger sells for $10 and will be available through May.

Now through Tuesday, February 28, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer H100, will be offering the Thin Mint Shake. The shake features crushed Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies blended with housemade vanilla ice cream and a sweet mint white chocolate sauce, all of which gets topped with whipped cream and more Thin Mint pieces.

Now through month end, The General Public, 797 Sorella, will serve up a unique pairing flight featuring four Girl Scout cookies and four Karbach beers. The tasting flight, priced at $8, includes Trefoils paired with Love Street Kolsch, Samoas with Weisse Versa Wheat, Thin Mints with KR&D Mint Chocolate Stout and Tagalongs with Hopadillo IPA.

The Italian Cultural & Community Center (ICCC), 1101 Milford, will host a beer pairing on Thursday, February 23, beginning at 7 p.m. The center's first ever beer event will offer 8th Wonder Brewery’s craft beers paired with bite-sized creations from MasterChef winner Luca Manfé. Tickets are $60 for ICCC members and $65 for non-members.

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, will be hosting a Mardi Gras Beer Dinner on Tuesday, February 28, at 6 p.m. Celebrate Fat Tuesday with five courses and pairings such as duck paté with Weedwacker; fried oysters rockefeller paired with Pub Crawl Pale Ale; and baked lamb shanks with Bishop’s Barrel No. 16. Reservations are $70 per person (plus tax), and space is very limited.

The Pass, 807 Taft, will be hosting a Nikka Whisky Dinner on Tuesday, February 28, beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy five courses and six Japanese whiskies. Cost is $175 per person (tax and gratuity not included) and limited seating is available. Call 713-628-9020 for reservations.

Pappa Charlies Barbeque is just one of the awesome joints in this year's Houston Barbecue Festival lineup. Photo by Troy Fields

Tickets (starting at $50 pre-sale) are now on sale for the fifth annual Houston Barbecue Festival, held at NRG Park on Sunday, April 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. So far, the lineup includes hotspots like Blood Bros. BBQ, Brooks’ Place BBQ, CorkScrew BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ, Killen's Barbecue and Pappa Charlies Barbeque, alongside plenty more. The first four festivals sold out before the day of the event, so secure tickets while you can.

