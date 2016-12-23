Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Whoville Burger and Pappy Tasting

EXPAND This Whoville-inspired burger features all the makings of a Christmas dinner. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from holiday burger and shake specials to a New Year's Day brunch.

Now through Sunday, January 1, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, is offering two new specials inspired by the magical city of Whoville. The Roast Beast Burger ($11) features an Akaushi beef patty topped with dressed green beans, yam casserole “Who Hash,” black pepper aioli and steak sauce on a house made wheat bun. The Grinch Shake ($6) is made with crushed candy canes and housemade peppermint syrup and topped with whipped cream and a mini peppermint stick.

Bourbon lovers won’t want to miss the first annual “Say Goodbye To Our Pappy” event at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, on Monday, December 26. To create a refuge from the madness that surrounds Van Winkle allocations this time of year, the bar will be selling the highly sought after product at cost, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Prices will range from $4.47 for 1.5 ounce of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year to $28.50 for 1.5 ounce of Pappy 23. Based on arrival time, guests will be given wrist bands (the bar can guarantee 100 people will receive a tasting), and the tasting is limited to one Pappy per person.

Looking for tasty NYE plans? Don’t miss our 2016 New Year’s Eve Dining Guide, including midnight bubbles, themed dinners, a Super Bowl giveaway, dancing and decadent holiday fare.

Start the new year off with a special edition of Holley's fried chicken supper. Photo courtesy of Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

On Sunday, January 1 from 3 to 6 p.m., dive head first into the new year with a special New Year’s edition Fried Chicken Dinner at Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 3201 Louisiana. The feast includes cast iron fried chicken, cracklin’ cornbread, black-eyed peas, Vivian’s macaroni and cheese, collard greens and sweet potato pecan pie for $50 per person (minimum of six people per table). Reservations can be made by calling Jeannie at 713-491-2222 or emailing jeannie@holleyshouston.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Truffle Masters, held at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby, on Monday, Janauary 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. Top local chefs (25 of them, to be exact) will be using DR | Delicacy’s aromatic and flavorful truffles to create decadent dishes and compete for the title of “2017 Truffle Master.” Guests can taste the dishes alongside an open bar for beer and wine. Tickets are $150 for general admission and $250 for VIP (with one hour early admission, caviar samples and special drinks). The proceeds from the event will benefit Houston Culinary & Hospitality Scholarship programs.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, is calling all teams for its 10th annual One Pot Showdown, held at the brewery on Sunday, January 31. Teams will compete using their best Saint Arnold beer-infused recipes, with first place taking $500, a Traeger Wood Pellet Grill and a super fantastic trophy. See saintarnold.com for official rules and details, and lookout for tickets on sale soon.

