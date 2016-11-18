Upcoming Houston Food Events: An Italian Brunch & Rare Beer Dinner

EXPAND Feast on brunch, Italian-style, at Arthur Ave Photo courtesy of Arthur Ave

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from seasonal tamales to the perfect way to escape your family this Thanksgiving weekend:

On Saturday, November 19, Italian-American stunner Arthur Ave, 1111 Studewood, is slated to debut its specialty weekend buffet brunch. Offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the new menu ($35 for adults and $12 for children) will feature traditional Italian dishes from executive chef William Wright, including a selection of classic pastas such as baked ziti and carbonara, a variety of breakfast pizzas, seasonal frittata, panettone, French toast, pancetta cotto BLT and egg fra diavolo, along with seasonal fruits, antipasti platters and salads.

Seasonal turkey tamales are back through December 15 at all locations of Berryhill Baja Grill. The institution expects to see the beloved, cornhusk-wrapped treats leaving its kitchens at a combined rate of more than 9,800 a week. For seasonal celebrations, tamales can be ordered by the dozen or tens of dozens. Pay $14.99 for a dozen or $9.99 for a half dozen (note: this price applies to all of Berryhill’s tamales, and you can get a variety of all of them).

Beginning Sunday, November 20, Kuu Restaurant, 947 Gessner, will be hosting “2-for-1 Sushi Sundays.” The promotion features two-for-one select nigiri with the purchase of a beverage, available every Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, November 26 from 6 to 9 p.m., celebrate Friendsgiving with Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, 5301 Nolda. The brewery is inviting 400 of its best buds to sip on unique brews alongside live music and smoked meats (for purchase) from RDQ BBQ truck. All of the truck’s proceeds will benefit Support Heart, so pig out AND do good. Ticket options include $15 admission with glassware and four 8-ounce pours; and $25 admission with glassware and all the beer you can responsibly drink.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will be hoting a Couples Cook: A Winter Feast cooking class on Saturday, November 26, 2016 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Couples can spend an evening together, learning how to make ravioli by hand; the secret to a great seafood bisque; how to make tender, fall-from-the-bone short ribs, and finishing with croissant banana bread pudding with rum anglaise. Perhaps the best part is sampling it all. Cost is $130 per couple. On Sundays, November 27 through December 18, the Central Market staff will be hosting a hands-on Gingerbread Decorating class for all ages, available from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $65 per person.

Guests can enjoy a Port Dinner at Charivari, 2521 Bagby, on Tuesday, November 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. Chef Johann Schuster will be using lardo from Mangalica pigs for a cranberry-maple-glazed pork skewer, making sausages with wild boar and Wagyu fat and pairing it all with an incredible variety of Port wine. The five-course meal costs $39 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Beer geeks won’t want to miss the Sierra Nevada Rare Beer Dinner at Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer, on Sunday, December 4 at 7 p.m. Brew guru Kevin Floyd is joining forces with top Sierra Nevada talent to create an extravagant beer-paired menu, featuring an amouse bouche of Pale Ale in a koozie, Celebration 3 Liter, Ovila Saison with Sage, Ovila Quad with Cherries and Barrel Aged Dry Hop Drops. Tickets can be purchased for $100.

