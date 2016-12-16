Upcoming Houston Food Events: Bagelwiches Have Arrived

The Yum Kippered bagelwhich comes packed with pastrami nova, baked kippered salmon salad, tomato and crispy onion strings. Photo courtesy of Kenny & Ziggy's

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from a five-year anniversary throwback dinner to the Feast of the Seven Fishes:

The folks at the West U location of Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, have created six colossal breakfast bagel sandwiches, available Monday through Friday from 7 to 10 a.m. The Bagelwiches come in varieties like the Nova On A Sunday, made with nova, whitefish salad, scallion cream cheese, capers, lettuce and tomato; or the Mexicatessen, with pastrami nova, scallion cream cheese, jalapeno, tomato and avocado. Bagelwiches are all $14.95 and include coffee.

Triniti Restaurant, 2815 South Shepherd, is turning five years old, and to celebrate, executive chef Ryan Hildebrand is bringing Triniti back to its roots, with a few new twists to keep the restaurant moving forward. First, Triniti will welcome back several of its original chefs—including Greg Lowry, Matt Lovelace and Pastry Chef Samantha Mendoza (Killen’s) —for an “OG Dinner” on Tuesday, December 20. The guest chefs will collaborate with Hildebrand and his team for an eight-course tasting menu for one night only, with one seating at 7:30 p.m. following a 6:30 cocktail hour ($95/person, plus an additional $45 with pairings).

On Wednesday, December 21, the restaurant will launch a new winter menu that will be an all-out return to what Hildebrand feels Triniti does best, and that’s “focusing on the highest quality ingredients, executed at the highest possible level, and focusing on the creative nature of what we do – drawing from the seasons, the talent in the kitchen and the inspirations that Houston itself has to offer,” he said. With Triniti no longer serving lunch, Hildebrand and his team of chefs will be able to introduce ambitious new dishes and tasting menus daily instead of every three to four months, with equal billing given to the culinary “trinity” of sweet, savory and spirits for which the restaurant was named.

Coppa Osteria, 5210 Morningside, will be hosting an Italian holiday dinner series from Wednesday, December 21 through Saturday, December 24. The Feast of Seven Fishes, or Festa dei sette pesci, will be offered n the dining room beginning at 5 pm. for $45 per person. Dishes include olive oil poached tuna, marinated mussels, fra diavlo with homemade fusili pasta and Gulf fish baked in parchment. Reservations can be made by calling 713-522-3535.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be hosting Bingo on the Porch on Thursday, December 22 at 5:30 p.m., with the first game beginning at 6:30 and play continuing until 9:30 p.m. The playing and the prizes are essentially free, but to get a card each player must order a cocktail or a food item. Additional cards are available for $1. There is also a special light bites and cocktail menu created for the games. Tickets are required to play and can be acquired at eventbrite.com. Space is limited to 200 people.

Enjoy a Hanukkah and Christmas Eve celebration at La Table. Photo by Troy Fields

Seafood lovers can enjoy a Christmas Eve tradition at the Feast of the Seven Fishes, held at Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, on Saturday, December 24 at 6 p.m. The kitchen will prepare seven courses of seafood with wine and beverage pairings available. Tickets are $125, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-628-9020 (option 2) to purchase tickets. The restaurant will also be accepting reservations for a seven course New Year’s Eve Dinner on Saturday, December 31. Price is $175 per person, plus tax and gratuity. In Provisions, a four-course menu will be available for $75, plus tax and tip.

Sud Italia, 2347 University, will also be hosting a Festa dei Sette Pesci (Feast of the Seven Fishes) on Christmas Eve. Guests can enjoy dishes such as thinly sliced octopus carpaccio finished with olive oil, lemon juice and garlic and smoked salmon rosettes over toasted crostini; Polpettine di Baccala Fritte, small bites of codfish filet delicately fried and served with a light spicy marinara sauce; and Linguine Vongole, pasta tossed with clams served in olive oil with garlic. Cost is $49.50 for adults, with a kids menu available on request.

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Hanukkah specials at La Table, 1800 Post Oak, from Saturday, December 24 through Saturday, January 1 (the restaurant will be closed on December 25). An a la carte Christmas Eve menu, featuring dishes such as lobster butternut squash, sea bass in champagne sauce, heritage chicken for two, and bûche de noël au chocolat, will also be available.

Be sure to check out our Holiday Dining Guide for a full list of Christmas and Hanukkah specials.

