Upcoming Houston Food Events: Beer & BBQ

Pappa Charlie Barbeque is just one of the stellar competitors in Saint Arnold Brewery's 2nd Annual Houston BBQ Throwdown. Photo by Troy Fields

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from brews on the bayou to a bbq throwdown:

MAX's Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview, is turning ten. As a “thank-you” to the growing dedication and patronage from diners over the years, the restaurant is rolling out special offers on a few favorites. Now through the end of the year, both Houston MAX’s Wine Dive locations will be offering the Famous Southern Fried Chicken dish for only $10 (available all day Monday through Friday, and after 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday). In addition to the chicken special, other 10th Anniversary specials will be available for guests to enjoy.

Luv Me Tenders, 4400 Yale, has announced a half-off kid’s menu special, available every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The menu features dishes such as classic grilled cheese, “Kiddo” tender basket, “Kiddo” taco with tender and nacho cheese, each with fries and a Cutie mandarin orange, and for a limited time, cotton candy. The regular price is $7 ($3.50 on Tuesdays).

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is teaming up with French Country Wines for the annual Beaujolais Nouveau Tasting & Wine Dinner on Thursday, November 17 beginning at 7 p.m, beginning with a tasting of the just-delivered new wine and an appetizer. Those sipping this new wine will join millions of others around the world doing the same thing, so a short discussion will follow. Tradition out of the way, the evening continues with four more courses each paired with a selected wine—tasted, tested and with high recommendations from French Country Wines. Reservations are required, and there is a $30 PayPal deposit to secure them. Cost for the dinner is $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

On Saturday, November 19 from 2 to 6 p.m., the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, 1001 Bissonnet, will host Brews on the Bayou, a craft beer tasting featuring 14 breweries inside Bayou Bend’s elaborate Spiegeltent. Visitors can enjoy live music from AARON & ASHTEN, along with the museum estate’s historic gardens and mansion. Tickets are currently available online for $35.

The 2nd Annual Houston BBQ Throwdown is returning to Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, on Sunday, November 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s lineup features 14 of Houston's best barbecue restaurants, including pitmasters from Brooks’ Place BBQ (the Judge's winner from 2015) and Corkscrew BBQ (the People's Choice winner from 2015), each competing to create the next great barbecue dish that represents Houston-style barbecue. Ticket holders will be able to sample each of the barbecue competition entries alongside Saint Arnold brews. Tickets are $60 for general admission and $120 for VIP.

Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, will host the second installment of its charity series, “It’s All Greek To Me,” featuring chef Bobby Matos of State of Grace on Monday, November 21 at 7 p.m. At this six-course dinner, chefs Bobby Matos and William Wright will fuse Texas ingredients with Greek-inspired dishes as State of Grace sommelier Matt Crawford and Helen Greek Food and Wine sommelier Evan Turner provide a selection of wine pairings. Cost is $110 per person, with all proceeds from the evening going to the MS Society. For more information or to RSVP, email baker@helengreekfoodandwine.com.

Thanksgiving Eve has long been considered the best drinking night of the year (by industry folk, at least). With that in mind, Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, will be pouring the good stuff at a seven-course Beaujolais dinner on Wednesday November 23 at 6 p.m. The dinner will feature fare inspired by Lyon and its masters. Tickets are $150 (plus tax and tip).

