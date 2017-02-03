Upcoming Houston Food Events: Bourbon, Bacon & Chocolate

EXPAND Hopdoddy's special burger features bacon, bourbon and fried "tobacco" onions. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from bourbon bacon burgers to Valentine's Day delights:

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair, held Thursday, April 6, through Sunday, April 9. Prices start at $150 for one-day passes and $325 for three-day passes.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has kicked off its “Chocolate Festival,” offered at the store now through Tuesday, February 14. During the two-week event, store visitors can sample their way through an unmatched selection of imported and local chocolates, and learn unique ways to cook with chocolate beyond dessert. Expect all kinds of chocolaty treats, from imported and local chocolates to chocolate chip baguettes and a variety of cocoa-rubbed meats.

Beginning Wednesday, February 8 and through Tuesday, February 21, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will be offering the Triple B Burger ($12). The beef bomb features a medium-rare Akaushi beef patty, placed on a bed of peppery arugula and topped with blue jack cheese, warm bourbon bacon onion jam and fried "tobacco" onions. The S’mores Shake ($6)— a handspun milkshake featuring the newest Girl Scout Cookie, the S’more—is also available now through Tuesday, February, 14. Through the month’s end, guests can sip the Rosemary Paloma ($7), an aromatic paloma made with freshly squeezed grapefruit and lime juice, housemade rosemary simple syrup, silver tequila and fresh rosemary.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Tapas on the Trails at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway, on Friday, February 10 (from 6 to 10 p.m., last admittance at 8 p.m.) and Saturday, February 11 (5 to 9 p.m., last admittance at 7 p.m.). Guests can enjoy a softly lit walk through the Arboretum’s nature sanctuary, pausing along the way to indulge in five delicious courses paired perfectly with carefully selected beers and wines. Tickets available for members and non-members ranging from $75 to $85.

On Saturday, February 11, French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, invites friends and customers to enjoy a wine tasting afternoon featuring some half-dozen Les Valentines’ wines from France’s Provence region. It’s one of an impressive portfolio of small, family-owned wineries the Houston-based company has exclusive importing agreements with, and the wine is not available in retail stores anywhere else in Texas.

The Raven Tower, 310 North, is celebrating Valentine's Day on Saturday, February 11, with a “Little Debbie Does the Tower” party, beginning at 8 p.m. Featured cocktails and shots will be inspired by Little Debbie snack cakes, including a Zebra Cake shot, fancy vanilla martini, strawberry shortcake cocktail, Cosmic Brownie bowl and Nutty Buddy shot drinks ($5 to $8). Guests will also enjoy balloon pop dating, a fun take on speed dating. The event is free to attend.

Sip whiskey alongside Cacao & Cardamom chocolates at Reserve 101. Photo by Phaedra Cook

Lovers are invited to a Valentine’s Day Whiskey & Chocolate Tasting at Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, on Tuesday, February 14, at 7 p.m. The tasting features distillers editions of Oban, Lagavulin, Cragganmore and Dalwhinnie, paired alongside artisan chocolates from Cacao & Cardamom. Tickets (limited) are $75 per couple.

Be sure to check out our 2017 Valentine’s Day Dining Guide for a full lineup of Houston's romantic holiday happenings.

