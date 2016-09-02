Upcoming Houston Food Events: Burgers for a Cause

EXPAND Head to Local Pour, Restless Palate, Baker St. Pub & Grill and Watson’s House of Ales to enjoy a Hero Burger. Photo courtesy of Hospitality USA

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary events, including a chance to see what the sommeliers are sipping and a 75th anniversary celebration:

Throughout the month of September, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, will debut a limited-time menu in conjunction with Dress for Success. The restaurant will donate $10 for every $50 three-course menu sold to the organization. The charitable menu will include specialty items such as Boquinete Meuniere (Yucatán fish), Grilled Shrimp Pipian (pumpkin seed mole) and Duck Breast in Mole Ciruela (prune mole). The restaurant’s beverage director, Monica Richards, has paired her father’s menu with select wines.

EXPAND Arthur Ave's G&T is made with herb-infused gin, Mediterranean tonic, lime, juniper berries, thyme and grapefruit peel. Photo courtesy of Arthur Ave

The newly opened Italian spot Arthur Ave, 1111 Studewood, has kicked off its happy hour, dubbed “Riposo.” Offered Monday through Saturday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., it includes a variety of cocktails in addition to popular pastas, including $9 Spaghetti & Meatballs and $10 Penne Alla Vodka, plus $10 to $11 pizzas and $8 desserts like cannoli and tiramisu.

Hospitality USA restaurants Local Pour, Restless Palate, Baker St. Pub & Grill and Watson’s House of Ales will feature the Hero Burger ($12), available now through Wednesday, October 5. The burger consists of a grilled sirloin patty, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle blueberry aioli, piquillo pepper and pickled white onions served on a sweet sourdough bun. For every burger purchased, $2.50 will be donated to Camp Hope, an outreach component of the PTSD Foundation of America dedicated to mentoring combat veterans and their families with post-traumatic stress.

Every second Sunday of the month, Izakaya, 318 Gray, boosts its already great Sunday brunch by giving back. In honor of Hunger Action Month, on Sunday, September 11, the restaurant is asking everyone to bring fresh fruit to donate to The Beacon, an amazing center in downtown Houston that helps the homeless. Anyone who makes a donation will receive special drink tickets.

See what the sommeliers are sipping on at a wine tasting on the patio at Hunky Dory, 1801 North Shepherd, on Thursday, September 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The sommelier team will showcase their favorite sips, paired alongside small bites from chef Richard Knight. Tickets are $35 per person, with tax and gratuity included.

Molina's Cantina is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a spirited week-long celebration on Sunday, September 11 through Saturday, September 17. The festivities kick off on Sunday through Friday, when, during a random 75 minutes each day, Molina's will offer 75 percent off a signature 1941 Tex-Mex menu item (think $2.49-$3.49 for dinner). Molina's will also offer guests complimentary commemorative 75th anniversary koozies, 75th anniversary margarita shakers with purchase of the "1941 Margarita," tequila tastings and additional food and drink specials. On Saturday, the celebration will culminate with fiestas at all three locations, complete with mariachi bands, complimentary appetizers, drink specials and prize giveaways, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 7901 Westheimer, 3 to 6 p.m. at 3801 Bellaire, and 5 to 8 p.m. at 4720 Washington Avenue.

Save the date, because Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, will be hosting guest chef Hugo Ortega on Monday, September 12. Ortega will help the restaurant kick off of the charity series, “It’s All Greek to Me.” More details (including ticket prices) to come.

