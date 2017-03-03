Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate Lent with Fish Fridays

Lent may be a season of sacrifice, but that doesn't mean it can't be tasty. Photo courtesy of Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from crawfish on the patio to a way to earn free pie:

Last year, the Anvil team took over the Chicago tiki bar, Lost Lake, and themed the pop-up a “Texas Tiki Disco.“ Since Anvil is currently closed for renovations, the team is bringing the action back to the Nightingale Room, 308 Main, on Sunday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 7. With all new drinks—think tropical takes on classic cocktails and shareable punch bowls, plus a killer disco playlist and all the proper shiny décor, the party goes on each night from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Guests are invited to join Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors, 2400 Mid, for a family-style Sunday Supper Series, where a half or whole buttermilk fried chicken rules the roost along with a duo of buttermilk biscuits, two sides and house pickles. The fried bird special will stick around for a while. However, the restaurant plans to rotate the Sunday Super Series eventually.

Hungry’s and NextDoor bar and lounge, 14714 Memorial, will have Crawfish on the Patio specials every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday (beginning at 4 p.m.) through the end of May. The crawfish comes complete with potatoes and corn on the cob for $7 per pound, and $4 happy hour drink specials will be available on a variety of Texas-local draft beer throughout the night.

Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen, 1212 Waugh, will be celebrating Lent with Fish Fridays, offered every Friday from March 3 through April 14. Feast on items like Texas redfish Pontchartrain, in a rich brown butter Madeira wine sauce with crab, shrimp and mushroom; ahi tuna steak, blackened and served with wasabi aioli; and Snapper Martha, topped with jumbo shrimp, crawfish tails and crab meat and smothered in a basil wine butter sauce. For reservations, call 713-528-3474, or visit TonyMandolas.com.

On Monday, March 6, the Culinary Institute LeNôtre, 7070 Allensby, will host the 2017 Lenôtre National Symposium of Pastry Arts and A.C.F Chocolate and Sugar Showpiece Competition. Open to both professionals and students, the full day event will showcase the talent and experience of participating pastry artists. General admission is $85 and includes access to all symposium events plus breakfast, lunch, and dinner reception meals. Panels will run from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The dinner cocktail reception and awards start at 7 p.m. Guests can register online.

On Thursday, March 9 from 6 to 11 p.m., Churrascos Sugar Land, 1520 Lake Pointe, will be offering a Cartavio Rum Dinner. For $54.95 per person, enjoy five rum-paired courses, from ahi tuna ceviche served alongside a jalapeño mojito to smoked spare ribs with a rum-based Sazerac.

For a fresh take on ramen, hit up the always funky Izakaya. Photo by Troy Fields

This month, Izakaya, 318 Gray, debuted its new ramen menu, with a total of six choices including the Mexican-inspired menudo ramen and jazzed-up mazemen (with chicken, mushrooms and brandy-cured foie gras). Prices run from $12 to $14 per serving, but on Saturday, March 11, a.k.a. National “Eat Your Noodles Day,” the eatery will drop the price of each ramen to $5. The offer is good from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. (depending on demand).

In honor of Pi Day, Tuesday, March 14, Three Brothers Bakery will be offering guests the chance to win a whole pecan pie if they can remember and write out 75 numbers of the 3.14 numeral sequence (since the bakery sold out of 150 pies on last year’s Pi Day, it chose half of that total as the magic number to memorize). The one-day promotion is only available to guests who come into one of the bakery's three locations, 4036 South Braeswood, 12393 Kingsride, 4606 Washington.

