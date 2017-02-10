Upcoming Houston Food Events: Enjoy Five Wine-Paired Courses at Roost

EXPAND Hugo Family Cellars and Roost team up for a very special wine dinner. Photo courtesy of Roost

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from a five-course wine dinner to Tex-Mex cooking classes:

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Be sure to check out our Valentine’s Day Dining Guide for a full lineup of holiday happenings, including romantic spots like Backstreet Cafe at 1103 South Shepherd and Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella.

On Thursday, February 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m., chef Kevin Naderi will host winemaker Pam Hugo of Hugo Family Cellars for a special five-course wine dinner at Roost, 1972 Fairview. The 2012 "Innovare" Grenache Blanc, which was a small production of only 50 cases and is no longer available for sale to the general public, will be featured; and courses include acorn squash bisque with goat cheese flan; seared Gulf catch with English pea risotto, saffron stock and salt cod crepinette; and braised beef short rib with apples, fresh horseradish and braised beef jus. Cost is $130 per person or $250 per pair, inclusive of tax and gratuity (tickets purchased in pairs will include one bottle of your favorite wine from dinner). The intimate meal is limited to 18 people. Call 713-523-7667 for reservations.

The Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park, will be hosting its second annual Enchantment Under the Sea evening soiree on Friday, February 17 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests attending the exclusive event will experience a private sea lion show, get close to a myriad of touchable animals, and engage in intimate conversations with some of the zoo’s prominent animal experts. The three-course dinner ($99 per person) features ocean-friendly seafood and includes hors d’oeuvres, beverages and animal encounters. Each guest will also be welcomed to the event with a specialty cocktail. Tickets are only available to the first 50 couples (must be 21-and-up) and proceeds from the event will be donated to conservation efforts in Belize by partner organization MarAlliance.

On Saturday, February 1, from 2 to 6 p.m., the Houston Food Bank’s f.r.e.s.h. Young Professionals invite guests to a Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook Off at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas. Tickets to the rain-or-shine event cost $20 ($15 for f.r.e.s.h. members) in advance or $25 at the door and include access to the Gumbo Cook Off and three drinks. All proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.

Every Sunday through Wednesday beginning February 19 and continuing through March 15, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is hosting what it calls the Insatiable Wine Glass. The restaurant will select ten different wines, some notable, from its impressive collection, and guests can select any number of them to pair with their dinner choices for $30 per person, plus dinner. The wines will be served in two-ounce pours (refills are available at no extra charge), and guests must order at least one main course each to take advantage of the $30 offer. The offer is good from 5:30 p.m. until closing Sundays through Wednesdays only. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 713-528-2264.

Chef, restaurant owner and cookbook author Sylvia Casares has announced her 2017 lineup of cooking classes. Photo courtesy of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens’ owner Sylvia Casares has announced the 2017 schedule of classes, which begin Saturday, February 25 and continue through Saturday, September 23. With a total of 16 classes, the chef, author and restaurateur will be teaching everything from how to make tamales and enchiladas to backyard grilling and making Mexican breakfasts. The cost for each hands-on class is $64 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 713-334-7295. The classes will be held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen at 1140 Eldridge.

