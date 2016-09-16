Upcoming Houston Food Events: Fresh Corn Tamales & Chiles en Nogada

EXPAND Chiles en Nogada are back at Hugo's this season. Photo courtesy of Hugo's

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary events, including Scotch Lessons from Scotland and ceviche pop-up from L.A.:

Chef Hugo Ortega of Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, is introducing two new seasonal dishes this month. Throughout September, Ortega will offer fresh corn tamales, as diners choose from poblano cream ($9), rajas ($9) and chanterelles ($10) varieties. Through the end of December, Ortega has created a special menu featuring on of Mexico’s most iconic dishes: Chiles en Nogada. Diners can enjoy pork, brisket and vegetarian varieties mixed with red and green apple, pear, peach, plantain, sweet potato, almonds and raisins, stuffed into the poblanos and topped with choice of sweet or savory walnut cream sauce and pomegranate seeds. Each order includes two peppers (pork $25; brisket $25; vegetarian $20).

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial will be hosting a pre-fall dinner featuring wines of Alsace with Domaine Ruhlmann on Tuesday, Sept. 20, led by the winery’s export manager Fabien Christophe. The dinner will also feature dishes from Alsace, blending French and German influences, and will begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $68 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required, with a $30 deposit per person via Paypal required to confirm. For information or reservations, call 713-827-8008 or visit bistroprovence.us.

On Thursday, September 22, Tony’s, 3755 Richmond, will be hosting a Legendary Wine Cellar Dinner, featuring rare wines from Tony’s cellar. Beginning at 7 p.m., guests will delve into the delectable with a five-course, wine-paired menu from chef Tony Vallone. Cost is $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 713-622-6778.

Yellow Rose Distilling, 1224 N Post Oak, is saying bon voyage to summer with its second annual Spiked by the Scoop challenge on Thursday, September 22 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The evening will showcase frozen treats (think shakes, sundaes and sandwiches) with a decidedly adult twist. More than a dozen teams are vying to freeze out the completion with their boozy treats while raising funds for Homemade Hope, a non-profit bringing at taste of home to homeless and at-risk children living in Houston's shelters and transitional living centers. Tickets are $35 in advance at spikedbythescoop.eventbrite.com or $40 at the door, and the cost includes entertainment plus food and drink samplings.

When the team at Anvil Bar & Refuge, 1424 Westheimer, travels, they bring back both knowledge and passion to benefit their customers. Assistant general manager Jessey Qi, a Scotch lover, recently spent two weeks in Scotland with owner Bobby Heugel. After visiting 50 distilleries through the U.K. and Ireland (47 were Scotch distilleries), they are ready to share their passion through a series of Lessons from Scotland on Sunday, September 25. Qi will lead the sessions along with general manager Terry Williams, as guests receive six pours of single malt scotch and one Scotland-inspired cocktail for $60. Guests can also purchase an upgraded ticket for $90, where two of the pours are replaced with rarer selections. The team will take reservations (required and to be purchased in advance) for one hour time slots 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This ceviche pop-up blends Mexican and modern-day Japanese cooking techniques. Photo couresy of Ceviche Project

Ceviche Project, a one-of-a-kind dining experience that originated in L.A. in 2011, will be making its HOuston debut at PESKA Seafood Culture, 1700 Post Oak, for one-day-only on Sunday, September 25. Beginning with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by a five-course, cocktail-paired dinner at 6:45 p.m., Houstonians can embark on an exclusive culinary journey of the senses, with seafood dishes incorporating seasonal citruses, exotic spices, and a unique combo of authentic Mexican and modern-day Japanese cooking techniques. Tickets are $100.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will host Abby Dodge, an expert baker and author of ten cookbooks, at the Central Market Cooking School for her class “Baked Apples: Savory & Sweet” on Tuesday, September 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. During the cooking class, the award-winning chef will introduce guests to recipes from her newest cookbook while also sharing helpful baking tips for both sweet and savory dishes. Recipes include Curried Apple Soup, Apple Sausage Fennel Crepes with Mustard Veloute, Spiced Carrot Applesauce Chiffon Cake, Salted Caramel Apple Galette and Skillet Apple Ginger Cobbler with Poppy Seed Dumplings. Registration is $65 per person.

