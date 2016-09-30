Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Berryhill's Smoky Taco of the Month

EXPAND Berryhill's taco of the month is a debut in the series from corporate chef Alvin Schultz. Photo by Paula Murphy

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from food and wine pairings to a culinary meeting of the minds:

Inspired by the smoky smell of autumn air, Berryhill Baja Grill’s October Taco of the Month is the Smoky Buffalo Chicken Taco. The taco is a debut in the series by recently-hired corporate chef Alvin Schultz, made with chicken fried in a tortilla chip crust mixed with Berryhill’s buffalo sauce and topped with fresh celery and chunks of blue cheese, all loosely wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. It sells for $4.50 and is available at The Woodlands, West University, Revere, Memorial City and Post Oak locations throughout the month.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Peska Seafood Culture, 1700 Post Oak, will be offering a three-course menu, benefiting The Rose, during the entire month of October. The $45 menu features dishes such as ribeye-wrapped asparagus, seared rare tuna and housemade doughnuts. With each menu sold, Peska will donate $5 to The Rose (every 30 menus sold will provide one free mammogram for a patient in need).

The Epicurean Project, benefiting the Houston Food Bank, will take place on Wednesday, October 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. Acclaimed chefs will gather to showcase trend-setting food and menu ideas, offer personal insights and highlight techniques, with confirmed guest chefs including Adison Lee of KUU Restaurant, David Skinner of Eculent, Alejandro Betancourt ofMax’s Wine Dive and Sandro Scarafile of Sud Italia. A limited number of tickets ($50 each) will be sold to preserve an interactive atmosphere with chefs for sharing ideas, offering personal insights and highlighting techniques.

The first annual Farm and Vineyard Faire will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the prestigious Fulshear Run community, 9035 Bois D’Arc. The event includes an afternoon of “farm to fork” bites along with fantastic wines, music, cooking demonstrations, lectures, photography exhibition and activities for kids. Some of the chefs who are participating include Frederic Perrier of AURA Brasserie, Fadi Dimassi of Fadi's Mediterranian Grill and Jett Hurapan of Songkran Thai Grill. Tickets for the afternoon Faire sell for $40 in advance and $60 on the day of the event, with VIP tickets available for $100. Children under 12 are free. Following the family-friendly event, chef Monica Pope will host an Al Fresco Pop-Up Supper from 5:30 to 8 p.m ($175 per person in advance). Pope will join forces with notable chef Bart Black to create a locally-sourced and stylized supper under the mighty oaks, complete with live music from Mark Towns Flamenco Jazz Band. Proceeds from both the inaugural farm-to-fork outdoor food festival and pop-up dinner will benefit Arts Fulshear and the Fulshear Farmer’s Market through the non-profit Forever Fulshear.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is celebrating 30 years of service this month, and to thank Houstonians for the support, the restaurant will be offering weekly specials, iconic dishes, a photo sharing contest, a special hashtag #Pappadeaux30 and giveaways, beginning Sunday, October 9 and running all month long. Special treats include the Cat-30 Hurricane, a handrafted cocktail with Flor de Caña seven-year-aged rum, house-made Fassionola syrup, fresh lime juice, soda and Hennessy V.S; and Bananas Foster Cheesecake, a new dessert featuring banana cream cheesecake and vanilla pound cake, caramelized bananas, warm Bananas Foster sauce with salted pecans and brown sugar crust.

On Sunday, October 9, Ty Morrison of Your Glass or Mine invites guests to an evening of wine and conversation, featuring hors d’oeuvres and wine pairings at the South African gastropub, The Springbok, 711 Main. Guests will enjoy South African wines and to see which are paired best together. Tickets are $40 per person in advance and $50 per person at the door (includes five South African wines and five South African hors d’oeuvres). The Springbok will also be offering all attendees 25 percent off the tab on their next visit.

Winemaker Edi Kante will be presenting his wines from the Carso area of Friuli at a special wine dinner at Da Marco, 1520 Westheimer, on Tuesday, October 11. Beginning at 7 p.m., chef Marco Wiles will be pairing the wines with the Venetian, Austro-Hungarian influenced food of his home region, Friuli. Cost is $125 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, and seating is limited. For reservations, call 713-807-8857.

