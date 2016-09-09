menu

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Ready for Southern Smoke

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Burgers for a Cause


Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Ready for Southern Smoke

Friday, September 9, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
This year's Southern Smoke features a dream team of Southern chefs and pitmasters.
This year's Southern Smoke features a dream team of Southern chefs and pitmasters.
Photo by Catchlight Photography
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary events, including charitable eats and a winning Houston Texans special:

Three Brothers Bakery, 4606 Washington, 4036 South Braeswood, 12393 Kingsride, will be offering a free treat after any Texans home game win this season. To redeem, fans must head to any Three Brothers Bakery location and say “Go Texans!” The winning treat will be the bakery’s choice. Limit one per customer.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant owner Benjamin Berg, along with executive chef Tommy Elbashary, have created a unique sandwich to be exclusively served at all PDQ Houston locations from September through November, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank. Made with 100 percent, all-natural crispy chicken breast, the sandwich is topped with a bleu cheese crown, cherry-smoked crispy bacon and honey and served on a brioche bun with black truffle mayo, lettuce and tomato. PDQ will donate $1 from every sandwich sold to the Houston Food Bank.

After a successful win on "Beat Bobby Flay," chef Kevin Naderi has reworked the menu at Roost, 1972 Fairview. In addition to some seasonal tweaks, the menu will now feature the winning dish from Naderi's appearance, lamb and pistachio stuffed cabbage rolls served with roasted tomato and feta and olive vinaigrette. The menu at Roost changes every four to five weeks, so the special won't be available for long.

Enjoy a bowl of Amatriciana pasta and donate to Italian Red Cross relief and recovery efforts.
Enjoy a bowl of Amatriciana pasta and donate to Italian Red Cross relief and recovery efforts.
Photo courtesy of Vallone Restaurant Group

In response to the catastrophic 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Central Italy last week, Ciao Bello, 5161 San Felipe, Tony’s, 3755 Richmond, and Vallone’s, 947 Gessner, will be supporting relief efforts with a Pasta with a Purpose special. Throughout the month of September, for each bowl of Amatriciana pasta sold, the Vallone Restaurant Group will be donating $2 to Italian Red Cross relief and recovery efforts. Named after one of the villages devastated by the disaster, the traditional dish incorporates pork jowl, Pecorino Romano, tomato and angel hair pasta.

Barbecue fans should get ready, because Southern Smoke tickets go on sale Monday, September 12 at noon. The second annual event, from chef Chris Shepherd and the HOUBBQ Collective, will be held in the streets near Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer, on Sunday, November 6, as a dream team of Southern chefs and pitmasters team up with the goal of raising $200,000 for the MS Society.  

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, is celebrating its 4th anniversary with a "Southern "Dim Sum" Style Dinner on Tuesday, September 13. The small plates will include dishes from the past four years, plus foods inspired by the culinary teams travels through Asia, The Balkans and Western Europe. Cost is $7 per plate and $21 per craft cocktail flight, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-568-2505 for reservations, available between 5 and 8 p.m.

For the last time this year, JCI Grill will be celebrating its 93 years of service to the Houston area by offering 93 cent original coneys. The special will be available on Thursday, September 15 at all 20 Houston-area locations. The original coney includes mustard, onions and coney sauce, a Greek-inspired chili sauce that has gained fans for years.

No Kid Hungry’s charitable event, Houston Taste of the Nation, is returning to The Corinthian, 202 Fannin, on Tuesday, September 20. Guests can enjoy an evening of food and drinks as 40 of Houston's hottest chefs and mixologists donate their time, talent and passion with one goal in mind: to raise the critical funds needed to end childhood hunger in America. New this year are two interactive event elements: The Glenlivet’s Interactive Dram Room, where guests can sip Scotch, discover 200 years of distilling tradition and experience Scottish hospitality; and the NFL Slider Zone, where guests will select from mouth-watering slider toppings. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $200 for VIP.

