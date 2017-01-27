Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Your Menu of Menus Tickets Now

Last year's Menu of Menus Extravaganza proved to be quite tasty. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from our annual Menu of Menus Extravaganza to a Super Bowl pop-up social:

Tickets are now on sale for our 15th annual Houston Press Menu of Menus Extravaganza, held Tuesday, April 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Station, 1501 Silver. Get a taste of unlimited food samples from more than 40 restaurants, alongside wine, beer and cocktail samplings. This year, the Iron Fork Competition will be moderated by chef and four-time champion, Kevin Naderi. Tickets range from $45 to $85.

Shake Shack, 5015 Westheimer, is celebrating the nationwide launch of its Shack App (available on iOS) by giving away a single free ShackBurger to each guest who downloads it, redeemable at any U.S. location until Tuesday, February 28. To get a free ShackBurger, guests simply need to download the Shack App, create an account and use the promo code "shackappy" at checkout. The app was developed to elevate the in-Shack guest experience, resulting in shorter pick up times and convenient mobile ordering. Guests can now order Shake Shack when they want it and right from their phone.

EXPAND B&B Butchers has a 'Social 51' Pop-Up Lounge lined up for the Super Bowl. Photo by Chris Brown

Benjamin Berg presents Houston’s exclusive, pop-up lounge: Social 51 at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington. The upscale, tented party will be open from 4 p.m, to 2 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through Saturday, February 4. From 4 to 10 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy à la carte dining from the entire B&B dinner menu. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., guests will be able to dance to tunes spun by DJ Senega and DJ Hoyet and have the option to order bottle service. On Wednesday, February 1, Shiner’s sixth brewmaster, Jimmy Mauric, who graduated from the prestigious Siebel Institute of Technology, will be at the Shiner bar doing educational tastings from 7 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, February 4, Adam Harris, the National Bourbon Ambassador of the Beam Inc. family, will be doing educational flight tastings from 6 to 8 p.m. Space is limited. Call 713-862-1814 to pre-order bottle service. Cover charges will apply for regular entry, but it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

To help Houstonians get ready for the big game, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, is hosting Super Bowl samplings from now through Saturday, February 4. The tastings will feature everything from finger foods and catering platters to beer and wine, helping shoppers build the perfect game day menu. Additionally, Central Market will host its first-ever “Coffee Week” now through Tuesday, January 31. During the event, the store will stock its shelves with 16 new specialty coffees from across the globe.

Charivari, 2521 Bagby, will be hosting The Austrian Delight Wine Dinner on Thursday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. Guests can meet Austrian Wine maker Christof Hoepler and enjoy a multi-course feast, featuring dishes such as applewood-smoked rainbow trout filet with horseradish crumble, farmer cheese beignets and Viennese schnitzel. Cost is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity.. Call 713 521 7231 for reservations.

Kuu, 947 Gessner, invites guests to celebrate its third anniversary on Wednesday, February 8. A special four-course meal (with beverage pairings) will be offered for $55 per person, with seatings at 6 and 8 p.m. Call 713-461-1688 for reservations.

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, will be hosting its annual Valentine’s Day Beer & Cheese Pairing on Sunday, February 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. For $25 per person, enjoy Saint Arnold’s handcrafted beers paired with Texas-made cheeses selected and brought by the Houston Dairymaids.

