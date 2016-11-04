Upcoming Houston Food Events: Holiday Sweets & Bubbles

EXPAND All Liberty Kitchen locations will be offering pies, cakes and cobbers this holiday season. Photo by Debora Smail

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from a Vietnamese comfort food pop-up to cookbook-inspired dinners:

Before the guys over at Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, head to Southern Smoke on Sunday, November 6, they’ll be hosting chef Marcus Samuelsson for a special brunch in honor of his new Red Rooster cookbook. The three-course brunch will feature dishes inspired by Samuelsson's Harlem restaurant, plus P&P kolache, cocktails and a signed copy of The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem. Tickets are $125 (plus tax and tip) and seatings will be at 11 a.m. and noon. Call 713-628-9020 for tickets.

On Sunday, November 6 from 4 to 9 p.m., chef and Houston Press contributor Cuc Lam will be serving up Vietnamese comfort eats at a special pop-up at Wooster’s Garden, 3315 Milam. The menu includes Bo Kho ($15), beef stewed with lemongrass and star anise; Ca Ri Ga ($15), a Vietnamese chicken curry slow-cooked with turmeric, curry, fish sauce and spices; Thit Kho Trung Ga ($15 ), braised, slow-cooked pork belly with quail eggs in clay pot served with jasmine rice and pickled cauliflower, cabbage and carrots; and baskets of Fried Shrimp Chips ($5) and Fried Chicken Karage ($8).

This holiday season, F.E.E.D. TX will offer special holiday pies, cakes and cobbler trays available for pre-order, beginning Monday, November 7 and running through Friday, December 23 at all Liberty Kitchen locations. Guests can select from traditional options like pumpkin, apple crumble, chocolate cream, or sweet potato pies and cherry or peach cobbler trays. Standout dishes include the bourbon pecan pie, holiday funfetti cake with vanilla buttercream; chocolate gingerbread cake and caramel buttercream; and pumpkin spice cake with gingersnaps and cream cheese buttercream frosting.

On Monday, November 7, chef Brandon Silva (Wooster's Garden) and Austin-based chef Nathan Lemley (executive chef at Parkside) are hosting a “Thyme & Place” pop up, this time with a focus on fall flavors, at Good Dog - Montrose, 1312 West Alabama. Seatings will be offered between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. and will be limited to 30 guests each. The six-course, paired menu features dishes such as poached mussels with Swiss chard and egg yolk and pork neck with chestnuts and apple. Cost is $85 to $120.

Chef Ryan Pera welcomes award-winning chef Ashley Christensen to Revival Market, 550 Heights, on Wednesday, November 9 from 6:30 p.m to 10:30 p.m. The chefs will prepare a special dinner inspired by Christensen’s cookbook, Poole’s: Recipes and Stories from a Modern Diner, named after her restaurant in downtown Raleigh. Highlights of the meal include duck confit rillettes on cornbread, oyster michelada shooters, pork and biscuit dumplings with fresh field peas and pecan bread pudding with grilled heirloom apples. Cost is $150 and includes pairings, plus a signed copy of the cookbook.

On Wednesday, November 9 at 7 p.m., B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will host a four-course wine dinner featuring the wines of Jones Family Vineyards with the vineyard’s owner, Stephanie Jones-Bailey, as a special guest. The dinner ($175 per person, plus tax and gratuity) features steakhouse favorites like pepper-crusted Ahi tuna and sliced beef tenderloin with whipped potatoes and creamed spinach. Seating is limited. RSVP at 713-862-1814 or kristin@bbbutchers.com.

Every day is a good day for Champagne, and with that in mind, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, is showcasing some classic styles along with new sommelier favorites at a Holiday Champagne Tasting on Friday, November 11 at 5:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres as they sample 15 different styles of champagne. Cost is $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

The Gr8 Taco Challenge with be held at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, from on Sunday, November 13 from noon to 4 p.m. Chefs will compete in a battle royale for the best "taco" in Houston using 8th Wonder beer as an ingredient. Tickets ($40) are currently sold out, but there is a wait list if new spots become available. The cost includes four beer tokens, a souvenir pint glass, one taco sample from each challenger and access to a premium Michelada bar. The event will have a fenced off area which requires a ticket for access to the taco goodness, but the rest of the taproom and WonderWorld will be open to the public.

On Tuesday, November 15, Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, will host one of the world's great breweries for a paired six-course dinner. Since its start in 2007, Birrificio del Ducato has been Italy's most awarded brewery. Revolutionary brewmaster Giovanni Campari will be on hand to lend insight to how he creates his tasty brews. Tickets are $85 (plus tax and tips), and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Call 713-628-9020 to purchase.

