Upcoming Houston Food Events: King Cake & Cook-Offs

EXPAND The King Cakes from Three Brothers Bakery are made in the classic Louisiana style, filled with cream cheese or fruit flavors and topped with colorful sanding sugar on white icing. Photo courtesy of Three Brothers Bakery

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from Mardi Gras treats to a Basque weekend:

With Mardi Gras season officially kicked off, Three Brothers Bakery will be offering its classic King Cake in a variety of flavors along with its popular decorative Mardi Gras cupcakes and petit fours. The bakery is also bringing back last year’s hybrid dessert, the King Cake Cheesecake, a combination of traditional, creamy cheesecake, sprinkled with sanding sugar, atop a sweet King Cake crust. There’s even a special edition football-shaped King Cake for the Big Game. Offers available at all three locations.

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, recently completed an expansive remodel that nearly tripled its size; and with that, comes a new happy hour at the Orange Blossom Bar, available daily from 4 to 7 p.m. With a new craft cocktail menu by award-winning bartender Rob Crabtree, guests can sit back and enjoy weekly specials including $2 off glasses of wine and cocktails and $1 off all draft beers. The bar takes happy hour to the next level with half-price appetizers like crispy fajita nachos, chile con queso and smoked chicken and cheese flautas.

In honor of Basque Country’s annual cider celebration, Camerata, 1834 Westheimer, is bringing the party and education to Houston through ¡Txotx! Basque Weekend, held Thursday, January 19 through Saturday, January 21. On Thursday, January 19 at 10 p.m., participate in a Porrón pouring competition, where contestants will be scored based on the challenge and creativity of their pour as well as their execution. Attendees can apply solo or as a two-person team ($15). Participants will also receive a 50 percent discount on Isastegi at Camerata prior to the competition as practice. On Saturday, January 21, attend an educational seminar on Basque beverages led by Camerata’s General Manager, Chris Poldoian, where guests will learn about the unique traditions and viticultural characteristics of the Basque region as they taste through over ten different sidra and wines ($50). The festivities will carry on through the weekend and expand to two other local Houston bars, Public Services Wine & Whisky, 202 Travis #100, and 13º Celsius, 3000 Caroline. All three bars will be serving sidra, txakoli and wines from Rioja Alavesa. Camerata will be supplementing its menu with traditional pintxos and offer curated flights of sidra and wine.

Tickets are on sale now for Artopia, the Houston Press annual evening of culture, fashion, art, music and food, held on Saturday, January 28 at Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter. This one-night event features live music, fashion shows, dance and theatrical performances, along with galleries filled with works from local artists, plus plenty of awesome food and drink. General on sale pricing is $55 and includes all entertainment, complimentary drinks and food samples. VIP tickets are $85. All guests must be 21 and up.

Headlined by Aaron Lewis, Tracy Byrd and The Voice winner, Sundance Head, the Karbach Cook-Off will be held at Lucky's Pub Downtown, 801 Saint Emanuel, on Sunday, January 29 from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are limited, with options Including a Cookoff and Concert Admission ($60), featuring entry to the cookoff, unlimited tastings, a commemorative firefighter glass, entry to the concert and three Karbach beers; Concert Admission ($50), featuring entry to the concert, three Karbach beers and a commemorative firefighter glass; and VIP Admission ($150), featuring premier front area seating for the concert, access to the private VIP lounge and bar, a commemorative glass, unlimited tastings, catered lunch, complimentary beer and liquor, and a commemorative VIP badge.

See why Saint Arnold’s One Pot Showdown is the brewery's most popular event. Photo by Chuck Cook

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, is holding its 10th annual One Pot Showdown on Sunday, January 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. Teams, 80 of them to be exact, will compete using their best Saint Arnold beer-infused recipes, as guests get of taste of them all (or as many as they can). Tickets are on sale now for $40 per person.

