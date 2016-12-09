Upcoming Houston Food Events: Marry Nogsmas, Y'all!

EXPAND Hit any Treadsack location to taste a unique egg nog created just for the season. Photo courtesy of Bernadine's

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from an egg nog crawl to

Treadsack’s Nogsmas is back again. All seven Treadsack locations have created unique individual eggnogs, some traditional, some wacky, and all delicious (an early favorite is the frozen bourbon and overproof rum nog at Bernadine's). Pick up a punch card from any location, try each nog now though Monday, December 26, and come back for a special gift on Wednesday, December 28 at Johnny's Gold Brick, 2518 Yale. You can also come back and get your prize later if you can't make the party.)

Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers, 3501 West Holcombe, 1335 Lake Woodlands, 10403 Katy Freeway, has officially launched Jerry Built’s BIG GAME Sweepstakes, a contest where customers have the chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LI in Houston at NRG Stadium. To participate now through Thursday, February 2, entrants must log in through Jerry Built’s WiFi at any of the three locations (The Woodlands, West University, Memorial City). Entrants will log on to the access point using their Facebook, Twitter, or e- mail accounts. Logging in multiple times does not increase the chance of winning. There is no purchase or payment of any kind necessary to win. For the official rules, visit jerrybuiltburgers.com/promotions.

With the Christmas spirit in mind, Peli Peli offers locals a chance to give back this holiday with a Christmas Registry program. Guests are invited to purchase a $25 gift that has been requested by one of 249 kids at the Star of Hope mission, the largest supporter of Houston's homeless. On Friday, December 16 at 2 p.m., the team will be bringing all of the toys to Star of Hope.

EXPAND 'Tis the season for holiday shakes. Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack, 5105 Westheimer, invites guests to get festive with a trio of holiday shakes including Pumpkin Pie made with Brooklyn-based Four & Twenty Blackbirds pie, vanilla frozen custard and spiced pie crumble; Christmas Cookie, a sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and red and green sprinkles; and Chocolate Peppermint, a chocolate frozen custard blended with peppermint and topped with whipped cream and chocolate peppermint candy crumble. For those looking for a present in a pinch, Shake Shack gift cards are also available this holiday season.

On Tuesday, December 13 beginning at 7 p.m., Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host An Evening of Holiday Champagne. The dinner will pair some of the finest selections from Voirin-Jumel with a five-course French Provence menu, with Houston’s own Tim Smith and Phyllis Adatto of French Country Wines on hand to represent the winery. Feast on dishes include Foie gras mousse and ginger bread toast, the fresh catch with sorrel sauce, and grass-fed veal paupiette with seasonal vegetables. The cost per person is $135 plus tax and gratuity. A $60 deposit via PayPal is required to secure a reservation. For reservations, call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

On Saturday, December 24, Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer, 713-528-9800 invites guests to enjoy four courses of sheer adventure, with a special Christmas Eve dinner inspired by the original Christmas action film, Die Hard. Seatings will be offered at 5:30 and 8 p.m. and cost is $84 for adults and $36 for children ages three to 12 (gratuity included). Feast on smoked meatballs, Wagyu Negimaki (grilled beef) soba noodle salad and schnitzel with goat cheese and spaetzle.

