Upcoming Houston Food Events: Michelin-starred Yauatcha Opening Soon

EXPAND Yauatcha’s menu will present iconic Cantonese dishes with an emphasis on dim sum, plus custom dishes exclusive to Houston. Photo courtesy of Yauatcha

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from ways to dine for a cause to the opening of a world-renowned dim sum teahouse:

Now is your chance to eat and drink for a cause. Benefiting the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas to honor its work on behalf of immigrants, Dining for Democracy is taking place now through Wednesday, March 22. Local bars and restaurants, including spots like benjy’s, Down House, Grand Prize Bar, Pondicheri and Riel, have teamed up to donate 15 percent of special Dining for Democracy menu sales (pre-tax and pre-tip) to the ACLU of Texas.

Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, has announced a new spring menu, featuring dishes such as Vegan Soba Salad with brussels sprouts, cilantro, taro, cabbage, kimchi powder, kimchi vinaigrette and nori; Nagasaki Chanpon, a hot noodle dish made with clams, shrimp, cabbage, pork, onion and ginger; and salmon and shrimp rolls. The new items will stay on the menu through summer.

Enjoy a Miner Wine Dinner at Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace, 350 West 19th, on Wednesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. Dave Miner of Miner Family Winery will join Harold's executive chef Antoine Ware for a six-course dinner with wine pairings, featuring dishes such as New Orleans-style BBQ lobster, crispy Gulf fish with creamy mirliton and Atkinson Farm leeks, and a tasty strawberry galette for dessert. Cost is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made online or by calling the restaurant directly at 713-360-6204.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will be hosting chef Kian Lam Kho, author of Phoenix Claws & Jade Trees, at the Central Market Cooking School for a special cooking class on Monday, March 20. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the James Beard Award nominee will reveal his secrets to authentic Chinese cooking, with a menu including red cooked pork with steamed buns, kung pao chicken, stir-fried beef with black pepper and stir-fried greens with garlic. Cost is $75 per person.

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, is hosting a special Royal Tenenbaums-themed wine dinner on Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m., with the dinner held in a private dining room and the film playing silently in the background. Guests can enjoy a five-course supper featuring fun food and wine pairings from Banville Wine, each corresponding with the personality of a character from the beloved Wes Anderson film. The restaurant will be releasing the details via its Instagram account @stateofgracetx. Tickets ($125 per person, plus tax and gratuity) are limited and can be purchased by calling 832-942-5080.

EXPAND Executive chef Ho Chee Boon has created a menu that embodies the Chinese dim sum teahouse concept, with socializing and gathering around food and drink at the heart of it. Photo courtesy of Yauatcha

On Wednesday, March 29, Hakkasan Group’s Michelin-starred Chinese dim sum teahouse concept, Yauatcha Houston, is opening next door to The Webster in the standalone building at The Galleria, 5045 Westheimer. The restaurant is now accepting reservations ahead of the opening, which will be limited during the first two weeks of operation. Guests can make reservations by visiting yauatcha.com/houston or by calling 713-357-7588.

