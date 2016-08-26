Upcoming Houston Food Events: Saint Arnold and Hopdoddy Unite

EXPAND Saint Arnold's Divine Reserve No.16 makes an appearance in Hopdoddy's Poutine Burger for one night only. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary events, including a Sunday football special, afternoon tea and a Mumbai-style food and cocktail experience:

Elyse Blechman of Bad News Bar and Bridget Paliwoda, formerly of Oxheart, will be bringing their cocktail expertise to Bramble, 2231 South Voss, on Sunday, August 28 through Tuesday, August, 30. From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., they will present their vision of Bar Mumbai in cocktail form with flavors from Mumbai's past and present while chef Randy Rucker provides the noshes. Expect cocktails like the Sweet Neem Swizzle, with gin, lime, ginger, curry leaf and basil; and the Khaori Baoli, made with rum, rice milk, chai and spices. Featured eats include a Duck Sloppy Joe with coffee bbq sauce and ceviche of wild Cobia with sour orange and pickled mustard seeds.

Starting in September, Harold’s Tap Room, 350 West 19th, will offer two Sunday football specials: Peach Barbecue Sauce Ribs served with potato salad and coleslaw for $15 and Lemon Basil and Parmesan Wings (six wings for $6 and 12 wings for $11). The special menu will be available for the entire NFL football season every Sunday.

EXPAND Head to Galveston Island for the seventh annnual BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival. Photo by Brittanie Shey

The seventh annual BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival is happening at The Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center, 7 Hope, on Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4. Beer fans can geek out on over 400 craft beers at events including the BrewMasters Friday Night Pub Crawl, Saturday’s BrewHaHa Grand Tasting, and Sunday’s Brew-B-Que, featuring pitmaster Patrick Feges of Feges Barbecue and Southern Goods. Tickets for the various events range in price from $25 to $85 and can be purchased at brewmastersbeerfest.com.

Saturday, September 3 is the 223rd birthday of Anna the Duchess of Bedford, the founder of the afternoon tea ritual. With the in mind, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be serving an elegant afternoon tea from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Guests will gather on the sunny, enclosed Lucy’s Porch to enjoy a selection of more than a half dozen teas, plus tea sandwiches including slow-cooked chicken salad, pimento and cheese, and cucumber, dill and cream cheese, smoked salmon canapes, deviled eggs, slices of lemon tart and housemade catheads and biscuits. Cost is $25 per person plus tax and gratuity. For an additional $5 per glass, guests may order port or wine, and for an additional $7 per glass, champagne will be served. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Go to ouisiestable.com or call 713-528-2264.

Royal Oak Bar & Grill, 1318 Westheimer, is closing its doors. But before it does, the bar is throwing a week-long End of an Era goodbye party. From Monday, September 5 through Sunday, September 11, party with all-day drink specials, including $3 Texas beers, $5 Texas liquors, Makers Mark, martinis and Fireball, and $2 off Whiskey classic cocktails, among other great deals.

No Labor Day plans? Don’t worry. We’ve put together a list of Where to Dine in Houston this Labor Day, Monday, September 5. This list includes some special dining deals, like the rosé themed BBQ at Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, so be sure to check it out.

On Wednesday, September 7, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, is partnering with Saint Arnold Brewing Company for a statewide pint night celebration of National Beer Lover’s Day. Both Saint Arnold’s Art Car IPA and Divine Reserve No. 16, will be sold from 6:30 to 10 p.m., or until sold out. To complement the special brews, Hopdoddy will serve a special, one-night-only version of its Poutine Burger featuring a freshly ground beef patty, topped with a farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, Kennebec fries, caramelized onions, tomato, red leaf lettuce, sassy sauce and a special steak sauce made with Saint Arnold’s Divine Reserve No. 16.

The final dinner series of Uchi Houston’s “Road to Oktoberfest” is Thursday, September 8 and features Saint Arnold Brewery. The event will be held at Uchi, 904 Westheimer, with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by a dinner at 7 p.m. Chef de cuisine Lance Gillum will craft a multi-course meal and representatives from the Saint Arnold will be on site to discuss the beer pairings and flavor profiles. The cost is $85 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made via Marisa Whitenton at mwhitenton@uchirestaurants.com.

