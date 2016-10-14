Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sip Suds for a Cause

Drink for a cause at Under the Raday's AmberFest, benefiting the Texas Center for the Missing. Photo by Bryan Williams

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, including beer dinners and a "cheese fête":

Throughout the 2016-2017 basketball season, Houston-area fans can take advantage of Papa John’s “Harden Wednesdays,” enjoying 50-percent-off discounts on all large, one-topping pizzas whenever James Harden plays on a Wednesday night. Additionally, thanks to Harden’s dedication to growing young basketball players, which can be traced back to his own experience in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Boys Basketball league, along with Papa John’s Houston’s ardent commitment to making a difference within the Houston community, the local pizza giant will be supporting Harden’s AAU team, basketball camps and additional charitable endeavors throughout the year, through ongoing pizza donations.

The team at The Pass, 807 Taft, will be hosting a Clown Shoes Beer Dinner on Tuesday, October 18, featuring six courses with six Clown Shoes beer pairings for $75 a person (tax and gratuity not included). The ticketed event has limited seating. Tickets are non-refundable but can be transferred to another diner. To purchase, call 713-628-9020 (option 2).

To kick off its annual Cheese Festival, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, is hosting ‘The Cheese Fête: Store Stroll’ on Thursday, October 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Shoppers are invited to sample more than 800 cheese varieties and exclusive products. The event is free but guests are asked to register online at CentralMarket.com. Upon registration, guests will automatically be entered in a gift basket drawing.

The Downtown location of Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 1200 McKinney, is celebrating its first-ever beer dinner, featuring beers from Karbach Brewing Co. and co-founder Eric Warner, on Thursday, October 20 at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy four beer-paired courses (plus a Karbachtoberfest hors d’oeuvres course), including dishes such as Duo of Roasted Quail and Boudin Sausage and Pumpkin Lobster Salad. Cost is $95 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-658-1995.

On Sunday, October 23 from noon to 6 p.m., Under the Radar Brewery, 1506 Truxillo, will host AmberFest, benefiting the Texas Center for the Missing. The Oktoberfest celebration will feature amber beer to bring awareness to the Houston Regional Amber Alert, plus food trucks, live music, a raffle and children’s activities. Tickets are on sale for $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and include two beer tokens and a pint glass. Non-alcoholic tickets (and minors over 12) are $10 and include two non-alcoholic drink tickets (locally brewed root beer and apple soda), and a Yeti Sunshine shaved ice. Kids under 12 are free.

Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace, 350 West 19th, will host a Wine Dinner Under the Stars at The Barry Farm in Needville on Sunday, October 23, at 5:30 p.m. Chef Antoine Ware has prepared a six-course menu featuring farm-fresh ingredients, such as chicken liver mousse on crostini with pickled vegetables, whole-roasted lamb with smashed sweet potatoes and garlic rosemary sauce, and chocolate molten cake for dessert. Each course is paired with a specific wine. Tickets to the event ($100) include dinner, wine, tax and gratuity, and can be purchased online on the Harold's reservations page or by calling the restaurant at 713-360-6204.

The team at Laurenzo’s, 4412 Washington, has created a magical dinner and evening for families with small children, offering a Princess & Prince Dinner on Monday, October 24 at 7 p.m. All children and parents in fairy-tale costume will be eligible for prizes. Cost is $15 for Princesses and Princes, and $25 for Queens and Kings. For reservations, call 713-880-5111.

Sal y Pimienta Kitchen, 818 Town & Country, will be hosting a five-course Uruguayan Wine Dinner—featuring the wines of Montes Toscanini and Antiguas Bodegas Stagnari—on Tuesday, October 25, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Special guests Marco Vivona and Angelo Ferrari will be on hand to discuss the wines. Cost is $78 plus tax and gratuity. For more information, visit SalyPimientaKitchen.com or call 281-907-0412.

