Upcoming Houston Food Events: Tacos, Truffles & Whiskey

EXPAND Berryhill's taco of the month is a cheesy delight. Photo by Paula Murphy

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, from a month-long black truffle special to a whole hog butchery demo:

Berryhill Baja Grill is wrapping its 2016 Taco of the Month promotion in December with its final creation, the Chicken & Chorizo Taco. Created by corporate chef Alvin Schultz, the taco features tender dark meat chicken sautéed with chorizo, topped with pickled red onions, cilantro and sour cream drizzle served on a warm, cheesy flour tortilla. The taco is $4.50 and available at The Woodlands, West U, Revere, Memorial City and Post Oak locations.

It’s black truffle season, and this month, the culinary jewel from France is the at Le Mistral, 1400 Eldridge. Throughout December, chef David Denis will offer a four-course black truffle menu ($82) that will be available during lunch or dinner. The entire restaurant will be scented with the winter black truffles (sourced from DR Delicacy) as guests begin a menu featuring Black Truffle Risotto Aux Truffes et a La Langouste; followed by Cassolette de Canard Confit Aux Truffes; for a third course savor the Brie de Meaux Truffe Financier Aux Noix; and end your dinner with the Fondont Aux Deux Chocolats Parfume a la Truffes. For reservations, call 832.379.8322.

EXPAND Lucille's new menu marries Southern ingredients with European and Asian techniques. Photo by Bonner Rhoden

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, is taking a new culinary direction and launching a brand new menu in honor of its fourth birthday. Showcasing the talents and worldly experiences of executive chef and owner Chris Williams and chef de cuisine Khang Hoang, the new menu features more affordable, shareable plates, marrying fresh, Southern ingredients with European and Asian techniques. Highlights include Miso Quail, a Texas farms bird brined in miso and sorghum, pan roasted and placed atop serrano cheddar grits with house-made collard-green kimchi; and Steak Tartare made with sous vide hanger steak and glossed with oyster aioli. Other standout dishes include the Saigon Shrimp, char-grilled, head-on Gulf shrimp with a citrus slaw and lime; and the Braised Goat Neck, local HH Farms goat and potato dumplings with tomato braising jus.

On Tuesday, December 6 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Ironroot Republic, a grain to glass distillery located in Denison, Texas, is making its first ever Houston appearance with a tasting at Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline. Founded by brothers Robert and Jonathan Likarish in 2013, Ironroot pays tribute to Texas roots with fresh and local ingredients—95 percent of the grains that they use come from within 60 miles of the distillery. Robert Likarish will be leading a tasting of the Ironroot Promethean Bourbon Whiskey and Ironroot Hubris Corn Whiskey. Tickets can be purchased for $20, with all proceeds going to the Rescued Pets Movement in Houston.

Hotel Derek, 2525 West Loop South, invites families for a special Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. The festive morning will include a holiday buffet with dishes like gingerbread waffles and a hot cocoa bar. There will also be holiday crafts, Christmas movies and, of course, photos with Santa. Tickets ($39 per person for adults; $19 per person for children ages three to 14; and free for children under two) include valet parking, buffet breakfast, holiday activities and photos with Santa. To RSVP, email ladyderek@destinationhotels.com.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will be hosting a Butchery Demo with co-owner Morgan Weber and charcutier Andrew Vaserfirer from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. Guests will learn how to butcher a whole hog, head to tail, plus enjoy a selection of charcuterie upon arrival, a family-style dinner midway through the class, and a take-away selection of Revival salumi. BYOB is strongly encouraged. Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased in-store, over the phone, or via email at info@revivalmarket.com.

