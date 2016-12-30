Upcoming Houston Food Events: The "Blind 50" Test at Anvil

EXPAND Anvil's inaugural Bling Tasting Competition gives the public a look at the bar's grueling training program. Photo courtesy of Anvil Bar & Refuge

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Dandelion Café, 5405 Bellaire, will be hosting a free coffee event and fundraiser for Plant it Forward Farms, an urban farm business to support refugees, and Fondren Apartment Ministries on Sunday, January 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are invited to join for free coffee from local coffee roaster Greenway Coffee, as Dandelion encourages folks to sign up for a farm share/CSA to be picked up weekly at the cafe. There will also be a children’s book drive happening to support the new library that was recently built at Fondren Apartment Ministries, where many refugees are housed in the area.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will be hosting a series of cooking classes this month. Take classes like the THAI: A Fresh Start CM Cooking School on Tuesday, January 3; Wholesome Mexican Winter Dinner on Thursday, January 12; or Couples Cook: Chinese New Year Dinner on Friday, January 20.

Expect spices and full flavor at Pondicheri's Bombay Eccentric Pop-Up. Photo by Troy Fields

On Thursday, January 5 from 7 to 10 p.m., Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be hosting a Bombay Eccentric Pop Up Dinner. Inspired by the fun-loving Parsi community of India, the dinner features six courses, with dishes like spiced Shrimp Patia and Lamb Dhansaak. Cost is $135 per person and limited seating is available.

Spirit enthusiasts won’t want to miss the “Blind 50” test at Anvil Bar & Refuge, 1424 Westheimer, on Sunday, January 8. For its inaugural, semi-annual Blind Tasting Competition, the bar will accept 30 entrants at $55 per person (done in traditional Anvil “Break-Even” style—just enough to cover cost of pours and labor for the event). Anyone is welcome, excluding Anvil Bar & Refuge staff members that have completed training and would have an unfair advantage. Entrants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis in person at the bar. At the conclusion of the event, while all results are being tabulated, the entire bar—participants and bar guests—will attempt to set a “world record” for the largest Ramos Gin Fizz. Guests are encouraged to bring two shakers (one for each hand) and be prepared to shake for ten minutes as a group, then strain their Ramos gin fizzes into a single gigantic glass vessel, which will be topped with soda.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be hosting a Prisoner Wine Co. Dinner on Thursday, January 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The five-course meal, including wine pairings with Prisoner Wine Company, costs $120, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-528-2264.

Tickets are on sale now for Artopia, the Houston Press’ annual evening of culture, fashion, art, music and food, to be held on Saturday, January 28 at Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter. This one-night event features live music, fashion shows, dance and theatrical performances, along with galleries filled with works from local artists, and plenty of awesome food and drink. General on sale pricing is $55 and includes all entertainment, complimentary drinks and food samples. VIP tickets are $85. All guests must be 21 and up.

