Upcoming Houston Food Events: Time For Dessert

The season just begs to be enjoyed with a Pumpkin & White Chocolate Bread Pudding at Urban Eats. Photo courtesy of The Epicurean Publicist

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings, including dessert deals and fall sweets:

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, has created a new fall dessert menu, Linus’ Great Pumpkin, Served Five Ways, that will be offered now through New Year’s Eve. Guests can enjoy Great Pumpkin & Gingersnap Mini Cheesecakes ($3), Great Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls ($2.50), Great Pumpkin & White Chocolate ($4); Great Pumpkin Bread ($2.50); and Great Pumpkin & White Chocolate Bread Pudding with bourbon crème anglaise ($6).

Liberty Kitchen locations will be hosting the first annual National Gumbo Days on Wednesday, October 12 through Sunday, October 16. Each Liberty Kitchen location, including Little Liberty, will feature a Chef’s Special Gumbo recipe available for $14. F.E.E.D TX will donate 35 percent of sales from each gumbo sold to their new Freedom Stings Fund, created to identify and give back to organizations and institutions dedicated to having a long-lasting, positive impact on communities and better quality of life across all borders. This year’s funds raised will be used to purchase portable MVP water filters, with the goal of raising $2,500 and purchasing 50 filters to provide 50 million gallons of drinking water to those still suffering from the 2016 earthquakes in Ecuador.

Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen offers guests key lime pie at 50 percent off. Photo courtesy of The Epicurean Publicist

National Dessert Day is Friday, October 14, and many Houston-area restaurants are offering special deals to celebrate. El Tiempo Cantina will be offering 50 percent off its signature sopapillas dessert at all eight locations; and Laurenzo's, 4412 Washington, and Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen, 1212 Waugh, will both be offering half-off a slice of key lime pie.

Burger alert! In anticipation of its first Houston location, Shake Shack is popping up at Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, on Sunday, October 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. Guests will be able to get a first taste of the ShackBurgers and crinkle cut fries alongside Provisions wood-fired pizzas and soft serve. Saint Arnold and 8th Wonder will be bringing the beers to help it all go down.

A La Clarine Farm Wine Dinner will be held at The Pass, 807 Taft, on Monday, October 17 at 6 p.m. The collaborative dinner will feature six wine-paired courses for $95 (excluding tax and gratuity), with winemaker Hank Beckmeyer on hand to discuss his wines and winemaking philosophy. Tickets can be purchased by calling the restaurant at 713-628-9020 (option 2).

On Thursday, October 20 at 6 p.m., some of Houston’s finest sommeliers will be put to the test for the title of Iron Sommelier in a fundraiser benefiting The Periwinkle Foundation, held at the Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa, 111 North Post Oak. Now in its 8th year, wine chair Sean Beck and sommelier chair John Clutterbuck invite guests to an evening showcasing the expertise of 13 sommeliers, while guests mingle and taste hand-selected wines that showcase a theme chosen by each sommelier. Competitors including Rachel DelRocco of Camerata at Paulie’s; Evan Turner of Helen Greek Food and Wine; and Travis Hinkle of the Treadsack Restaurant Group. Tickets are $200 in advance and $225 day of. For more information, visit ironsommelier.org or periwinklefoundation.org.

