Urban Bricks Serves Free Pizza in Richmond on Saturday, September 16

The Richmond location of fast casual franchise, Urban Bricks Pizza, 5650 West Grand Parkway South in The Shops at Bella Terra, will serve up free pizza to guests starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday 16, until supplies runs out. Local residents, families, first responders and clean-up crews are encouraged to relax and enjoy a free, warm meal.

You'll be able choose from eight Foundation Menu pizzas designed by World Pizza Champion Michele D'Amelio, including the popular margherita, white mushroom, and Urban Classic (pepperoni) versions for free. All other food items, including build-your-own salads, wings and premium Italian gelato, will be 50 percent off. Alcohol will be full price.

“My husband and I have received so much support from this community since we opened our doors," Nicte Lewis, co-owner of the Richmond location announced in a press release. "We felt like this was our chance to offer some measure of support to all those that have been affected by the devastation and chaos from the storm.”

Lewis and her husband, Jason, also gave away 500 pizzas to first responders in Houston during Harvey, and Urban Bricks Pizza served around 700 free pizzas to local residents and first responders in the Corpus Christi community too. Employees of Urban Bricks' College Station location will also be at the Richmond location this Saturday to help out.

Urban Bricks Pizza serves authentic, customizable Neapolitan pizza, which cooks in the restaurant's signature lime green oven in just two minutes time. Visit urbanbrickspizza.com for more information.

