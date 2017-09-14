menu

Urban Bricks Serves Free Pizza in Richmond on Saturday, September 16

Houston Restaurant Weeks, Extended Through September, Causes Concern Among Strapped Servers


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Urban Bricks Serves Free Pizza in Richmond on Saturday, September 16

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
The Urban Classic pizza at Urban Brick. Get it free on Saturday.EXPAND
The Urban Classic pizza at Urban Brick. Get it free on Saturday.
Photo courtesy of Urban Bricks Pizza
A A

The Richmond location of fast casual franchise, Urban Bricks Pizza, 5650 West Grand Parkway South in The Shops at Bella Terra, will serve up free pizza to guests starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday 16, until supplies runs out. Local residents, families, first responders and clean-up crews are encouraged to relax and enjoy a free, warm meal.

You'll be able choose from eight Foundation Menu pizzas designed by World Pizza Champion Michele D'Amelio, including the popular margherita, white mushroom, and Urban Classic (pepperoni) versions for free.  All other food items, including build-your-own salads, wings and premium Italian gelato, will be 50 percent off. Alcohol will be full price.

Salads and more food items will also go for fifty percent off.EXPAND
Salads and more food items will also go for fifty percent off.
Photo courtesy of Urban Bricks Pizza

“My husband and I have received so much support from this community since we opened our doors," Nicte Lewis, co-owner of the Richmond location announced in a press release. "We felt like this was our chance to offer some measure of support to all those that have been affected by the devastation and chaos from the storm.”

Lewis and her husband, Jason, also gave away 500 pizzas to first responders in Houston during Harvey, and Urban Bricks Pizza served around 700 free pizzas to local residents and first responders in the Corpus Christi community too.  Employees of Urban Bricks' College Station location will also be at the Richmond location this Saturday to help out.

Urban Bricks Pizza serves authentic, customizable Neapolitan pizza, which cooks in the restaurant's signature lime green oven in just two minutes time.  Visit urbanbrickspizza.com for more information.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >