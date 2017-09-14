It's Last Call for Vendors at The Morning After: A Houston Press Brunch Event

Keep calm and brunch on. Image courtesy of the Houston Press

On September 30, hundreds of brunch fans will descend upon the Bayou City Events Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight, for The Morning After: A Houston Press Brunch Event.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., some of the city's top brunch restaurants will serve up bottomless bites alongside cocktail, wine and beer tastings, and live music, and vie for top brunch honors. Even better, this week's ticket sales will benefit those devastated by Hurricane Harvey with 25 percent of proceeds from each ticket sold going to relief efforts.

Now, we've got plenty of vendors on tap, but we've got room for more. You supply the brunch bites and we'll supply tables, linens, plates/cutlery, signage and permit. If you want to apply to be a vendor, act fast — The Morning After is in two weeks, pancake freaks are a hungry bunch.

Bring your A-game, brunch-slingers. Interested vendors should contact Jennifer Morris at 713-280-2478, jennifer.morris@houstonpress.com, or Colleen Sexton, 713-280-2467, colleen.sexton@houstonpress.com.

Click here for more details about the fest and to buy tickets.

