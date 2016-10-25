Waffling on Where to Get a Waffle? Try These Five Houston Spots
|
Strawberry Irish Crème Brûlée Waffle
Photo by Phil Nguyen
When it comes to nooks and crannies, English muffins have nothing on waffles, which is why they serve as a terrific base for a spectrum of savory and sweet toppings and fillings. Such versatility also enables the noble waffle to obviate being restrictively classified as "only a breakfast food" and hold its own as an appetizer, dessert, or full-fledged entree. Need examples? See these five establishments.
|
Tuscan Waffle
Photo by Leila Dehghan
5. Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee. Though primarily known for their crepes, Coco is actually home to one of the most intriguing waffles dishes in town. Coco's Tuscan waffle, layered with scrambled eggs, roasted tomatoes, piquant harissa, and melted mozzarella, is a wonderful Mediterranean spin on the traditional waffle that makes for a light but satisfying lunch.
|
Elvis Waffle
Photo by Gr8 Plate Hospitality
4. The Union Kitchen. The King would be proud of this one. The Union Kitchen's "Elvis Waffle" is a rock-and-roll tour-de-force comprising five-plus Belgian waffle triangles drenched in melted peanut butter, bananas foster sauce, chopped pecans, pecan bacon, berries, and whipped cream. Have it à la mode to ensure post-repast coma.
|
Fried Chicken & Waffles with Peanut Butter Syrup
Photo courtesy of The Epicurean Publicist
3. Urban Eats. The brunch staple of fried chicken and waffles takes a most delicious turn to the legume side at Urban Eats via addition of peanut butter maple syrup. The intense nutty notes in conjunction with the juicy bird give this soul food classic a unique almost Asian dimension (a la Chicken Satay, perhaps?), rendering it one of the most complex plates at the restaurant.
|
Some of the bounty at Baba Yeg's waffle bar.
Photo by Fab Ordonez
2. Baba Yega. On Saturdays and Sunday, you can have your waffle your way right away at Baba Yega's breakfast buffet's waffle bar. Adorn your waffles with a diverse array of garnishes including but not limited to fresh berries, cinnamon butter, caramelized bananas, sausage, and bacon.
|
Smoked Salmon Waffle
Photo by Phil Nguyen
1. The Waffle Bus. Houston's premier mobile source for all things waffles, The Waffle Bus offers a number of innovative flavored waffles paired with complementary protein, cheeses, and sauces. The smoked salmon waffle with lemon caper cream cheese and balsamic drizzle is a delightful marriage of tangy citrus and piscine brininess, and despite sounding like a Euro fusion nightmare, the strawberry Irish crème brûlée waffle is rich and well-balanced.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Locations
2607 Grant
Houston, TX 77006
3414 Washington Ave.
Houston, TX 77007
218 Gray
Houston, TX 77002
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!