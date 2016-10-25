Waffling On Where To Get A Waffles? Try These Five Houston Spots

Strawberry Irish Crème Brûlée Waffle Photo by Phil Nguyen

When it comes to nooks and crannies, English muffins have nothing on waffles, which is why they serve as a terrific base for a spectrum of savory and sweet toppings and fillings. Such versatility also enables the noble waffle to obviate being restrictively classified as "only a breakfast food" and hold its own as an appetizer, dessert, or full-fledged entree. Need examples? See these five establishments.

Tuscan Waffle Photo by Leila Dehghan

5. Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee. Though primarily known for their crepes, Coco is actually home to one of the most intriguing waffles dishes in town. Coco's Tuscan waffle, layered with scrambled eggs, roasted tomatoes, piquant harissa, and melted mozzarella, is a wonderful Mediterranean spin on the traditional waffle that makes for a light but satisfying lunch.

Elvis Waffle Photo by Gr8 Plate Hospitality

4. The Union Kitchen. The King would be proud of this one. The Union Kitchen's "Elvis Waffle" is a rock-and-roll tour-de-force comprising five-plus Belgian waffle triangles drenched in melted peanut butter, bananas foster sauce, chopped pecans, pecan bacon, berries, and whipped cream. Have it à la mode to ensure post-repast coma.

Fried Chicken & Waffles with Peanut Butter Syrup Photo courtesy of The Epicurean Publicist

3. Urban Eats. The brunch staple of fried chicken and waffles takes a most delicious turn to the legume side at Urban Eats via addition of peanut butter maple syrup. The intense nutty notes in conjunction with the juicy bird give this soul food classic a unique almost Asian dimension (a la Chicken Satay, perhaps?), rendering it one of the most complex plates at the restaurant.



Some of the bounty at Baba Yeg's waffle bar. Photo by Fab Ordonez

2. Baba Yega. On Saturdays and Sunday, you can have your waffle your way right away at Baba Yega's breakfast buffet's waffle bar. Adorn your waffles with a diverse array of garnishes including but not limited to fresh berries, cinnamon butter, caramelized bananas, sausage, and bacon.

Smoked Salmon Waffle Photo by Phil Nguyen

1. The Waffle Bus. Houston's premier mobile source for all things waffles, The Waffle Bus offers a number of innovative flavored waffles paired with complementary protein, cheeses, and sauces. The smoked salmon waffle with lemon caper cream cheese and balsamic drizzle is a delightful marriage of tangy citrus and piscine brininess, and despite sounding like a Euro fusion nightmare, the strawberry Irish crème brûlée waffle is rich and well-balanced.

